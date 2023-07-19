Diablo 4 – All Waypoint Locations And Map

Diablo 4 features several waypoints as its version of fast travel places that you can unlock after reaching the first major town, Kyovashad. In this journey, you must follow the main story timeline and defeat Ashava, the Pestilent. After entering Kyovashad, you need to go to the middle of the town and unlock the Waypoint.

In the vast environment of Diablo 4, players often lose health or lack the equipment needed for certain dungeons and bosses. Even with faster mounts in the game, it takes time to reach towns from far-off places when you need to upgrade your gear, craft armor, and heal yourself. This is where Waypoints come to the scene.

Keep reading this guide to know more about the D4 Waypoints and their locations in different regions of Sanctuary.

Waypoint locations in Diablo 4

The Sanctuary consists of 35 Waypoints, divided into five regions. We have provided the region-wise Waypoint locations with the map snapshots so you can better understand how to reach them easily.

All Waypoint locations in Fractured Peaks

The Fractured Peaks is the first region players visit after installing the game. Similarly, the Waypoints in this region are also unlocked quite early in the game. The first Waypoint unlock also occurs in the major town of this region, named the Kyovashad Waypoint.

These Peaks are home to craggy steppes and snow-laden pathways, creating an unforgiving landscape prevalent with demons to slay and secrets to discover. Even those who call this region home live in constant anxiety.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

There are seven (7) Waypoints in the Fractured Peaks region in D4, as listed below.

Nevesk Waypoint Nostrava Waypoint Menested Waypoint Margrave Waypoint Kyovashad Waypoint Yelesna Waypoint Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint

Only one of the above Waypoints is situated in the Strongholds. It happens to be the Nostrava Waypoint, which is in the Nostrava Stronghold. You will have to clear the stronghold before unlocking the waypoint located there.

All Waypoint locations in Hawezar

The Hawezar region is right south of Fractured Peaks, east of the Kehjistan region. It is the swampland region within Sanctuary, home to dense forests, swamps, marshes, and shallow rivers. The enemy types mostly encountered in this map section are Witches, Assassins, Thieves, and Giant Snakes.

The Hawezar region contains Six (6) Waypoints in total. Only one of these Waypoints, Vyeresz, finds its home in a stronghold, i.e., Vyeresz Stronghold. You need to cleanse the stronghold of enemies before unlocking the waypoint located there. The six Hawezar waypoint locations in D4 are given below.

Zarinzet Waypoint Vyeresz Waypoint Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Co Waypoint Wejinhani Waypoint Backwater Waypoint The Tree of Whispers Waypoint

All Waypoint locations in Kehjistan

The Kehjistan region is located east of the Hawezar region, south of Dry Steppes. This region contains vast dunes in the north and rainforests in its southern parts. Mage Clans, cultists, and demons are the central dwellers of this section of Sanctuary. The region’s main town is Gea Kul, which is also home to a waypoint.

The Kehjistan region comprises Six (6) Waypoints in its sand-filled lands in Diablo 4. Only one of these, the Altar of Ruin Waypoint, is situated in a stronghold (Altar of Ruin Stronghold).

Gea Kul Waypoint Iron Wolves Encampment Waypoint Denshar Waypoint Imperial Library Waypoint Altar of Ruin Waypoint Tarsarak Waypoint

All Waypoint locations in Scosglen

The Scosglen region is the northeast part of the Sanctuary, having Fractured Peaks in its southeast and Dry Steppes in the southwest. This place is an ancestral home to druids, who will do anything to protect their way of life, risking losing their humanity to unleash the beast within. Most of the Scosglen region comprises rocky highlands and dense, dark forests.

There are eight (8) Waypoints in Scosglen. Only one of these waypoints, Tur Dulra, is situated in a stronghold, i.e., Tur Dulra Stronghold.

Tur Dulra Waypoint Marowen Waypoint Firebreak Manor Waypoint Cerrigar Waypoint Braestaig Waypoint Under the Fat Goose Inn Waypoint Corbach Waypoint Tirmair Waypoint

All Waypoint locations in Dry Steppes

The Dry Steppes region is located north of Kehjistan, west of Fractured Peak. This desert wasteland is a desperate place where the inhabitants fight for survival. The zone features Lava Rivers, sandy beaches, salt flats, and geothermal pools.

This land is the dwelling place for Barbarians, who took shelter after their homeland was destroyed. The monsters that haunt this region are Cannibals, Demons, and Phantoms.

There are eight (8) Waypoints in Dry Steppes in D4. Unlike other regions, this one has two Waypoints locked behind strongholds. The first one is The Onyx Watchtower Waypoint, situated in The Onyx Watchtower Stronghold. The other one is The Ruins of Qara Yisu Waypoint, located inside The Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold.