How To Get Ghostwalker Aspect In Diablo 4

Getting rid of the class exclusivity, we have the Ghostwalker Aspect in Diablo 4 that belongs to the mobility enhancement category and can be used by any class, as mentioned earlier.

Imprinting the Ghostwalker Aspect on an item will give your character a boost in mobility, every time they become unstoppable.

Not only that but with enhanced movement speeds, you will be able to pass through enemies and not get blocked by them, making it easier for you to navigate through a crowd and get out of there before things get messy.

It can be a perfect pick for anyone whose build is melee-focused and there is a lot of close-ranged combat involved. Being quick on your feet is always plus no matter the kind of build you are running.

Ghostwalker Aspect location in Diablo 4

The Ghostwalker Aspect is part of the Codex of Power so it is possible to get it as a reward for completing a dungeon. The Dungeon you have to clear out is going to be the Broken Bulwark Dungeon.

Your journey can start from any point but if you are looking to save some time then the quickest path leading to the dungeon starts at the Firebreak Manor Waypoint in the Firebreak Manor subregion.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

From there it is a straight path down to the dungeon. Once you reach the dungeon, you will be greeted with a puzzle to find the key to the Keep. Upon finding the key, you can enter the Keep and the move towards the Desecrated Halls where you will have to collect Animus.

The final step towards victory is going to be a boss battle with the dungeon boss, Khazra Abomination.

Ghostwalker Aspect builds in Diablo 4

As long as you have the ability to active the Unstoppable Status Ailmnet through some skill such as Wrath of Berserker (Barbarian), Prime Grizzly Rage (Druid), or Shadow Steps (Rogue), you can pair them up with the Ghostwalker Aspect and your formula for destruction is ready.

If your main is Barbarian, you can give Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian Build a chance, and if you are looking for a sorcerer build, you can check out the Arc Lash Sorcerer Build.