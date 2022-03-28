To ensure healthy soil and run a successful farm, you need lots of Fertilizer in Rune Factory 5. Thankfully, RF5 allows you to craft your own fertilizer using a Fertilizer Bin. In this guide, we will explain where to find Fertilizer Bin and use it in Rune Factory 5.

Where to Find Fertilizer Bin in Rune Factory 5

While it may seem confusing at first, the fertilizer bin isn’t actually available to players from the start of the game. Instead, you first need to progress through the introductory quests before you can use the Fertilizer Bin in RF5.

Head to the job board and keep doing the introduction quests that explain game mechanics. Eventually, you will receive a new quest from Priscilla that asks players to use Fertilizer Bin.

As soon as you accept that quest, Priscilla will gift you a Fertilizer Bin which will spawn right next to the job board. If you are still having trouble finding it, look for a small cylinder next to your Materials Bin with woods and stone on it.

The Fertilizer Bin will be somewhere near the field of the seed headquarters. It looks like a small bucket. To access this, you must complete the Goblin quest.

Once you have the Fertilizer Bin in RF5, you can proceed with Priscilla’s quest which will ask you to put some leaves in the Fertilizer Bin.

Benefits of Fertilizer Bin in Rune Factory 5

Keeping the Fertilizer Bin stocked with weeds, withered grass, medicinal herbs, antidote grass, or colored grasses will automatically dispense these to keep the soil on your farm from dropping below its base level.

One Fertilizer Bin will affect all your fields no matter where it is placed, and filling Withered Grass, Corn, or 4-Leaf Clovers into a plot of soil will also restore its health.