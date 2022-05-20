V Rising V Blood Boss Locations Guide

In order to become a stronger vampire in V Rising, you’ll need to grow your powers by defeating V Blood Bosses. This guide will tell you complete details about the V Blood bosses, how to find them, and their locations in V Rising.

What are V Blood Carriers in V Rising?

When Dracula was killed, his blood was scattered in a rain across the land. This blood empowered many different creatures.

These V Blood Carriers are powerful, but they can be defeated, and their power taken for yourself. Defeating these V Blood Carriers will give you different powers alongside loot drops.

So, as you travel across the lands of V Rising, you need to hunt down these V Blood holders and grow your skills. With improved skills, you can take out even difficult to beat bosses with ease.

How to Find and Track V Blood Bosses in V Rising

The first thing that you will need to find a V Blood boss in V Rising is the Blood Altar. To build a Blood Altar first you have to finish the Getting Ready for the Hunt quest.

To do this first you have to construct a Sawmill and interact with it. After that, you have to construct the Workbench and interact with it as well. Once that is done, you have to increase your gear level to 15.

Once you have done all these the quest will be completed and you will get the crafting blueprint of the Blood Altar in the Production tab Dominance section.

After that, you will need 180 Stones and 10 Blood Essence to construct the Blood Altar. Once the Blood Altar is constructed you can interact with it to find the list of V Blood carriers. There are a lot of names on the list, but you will be able to see only the ones with the appropriate level.

Now for tracking the bosses you have to select them in the Blood Altar and then exit the main menu. Start walking and after a few seconds, you will see a red wisp pointing in a specific direction. Continue to follow its directions and you will get to the boss.

V Rising V Blood Boss Locations

Bosses don’t necessarily need to be tracked to be found, they will be present in the overworld and can be fought at their respective locations.

The locations of all the V Rising V Blood bosses that you can find in the game are given below.

Alpha Wolf

You will find the Alpha Wolf around the Bandit Copper Mine in the Farbane Woods region.

Rufus the Foreman

Rufus the Foreman can be found in the Farbane Woods region inside the Bandit Logging Camp.

Errol the Stonebreaker

Its location is the same as the Alpha Wolf boss you encounter in the Bandit Copper Mine.

Lidia the Chaos Archer

In the Farbane Woods region, you will find Lidia the Chaos Archer roaming the road between Forgotten Cemetery and Logging Camp.

Keeley the Frost Archer

Again, in the Farbane Woods region, you will find Keeley the Frost Archer boss inside the Bandit Trapper Camp.

Goreswine the Ravager

There are two locations where you can find Goreswine the Ravager in Farbane Woods region. The first location is inside the infested Graveyard and the other is on the road south of the Bandit Logging Camp.

Clive the Firestarter

To find Clive the Firestarter you have to search for him around the Bandit Sulphur Quarry in western Farbane Woods.

Beatrice the Tailor

You will find Beatrice the Tailor boss in the Dawnbreak village

Polora the Feywalker

To find Polora the Feywalker you have to go to the Gleaming Meadows on the west side of the Farbane Woods.

Vincent the Frostbringer

Vincent the Frostbringer can be found roaming the central roads of the Dunley Farmlands.

Ferocious Bear Boss

On the eastern side of the Farbane Woods, you will find Ferocious Bear Boss inside his cave.

Putrid Rat

You cannot find this boss using the Blood Altar. To find this boss you have to build the Vermin Nest and this boss will spawn.

Terah the Geomancer

On the northwest side of the Dunley Farmlands, you will find Terah the Geomancer.

Frostmaw the Mountain Terror

On the north side of the Hallowed Mountains, you will find the Frostmaw the Mountain Terror V Blood Boss.

Ungora the Spider Queen

In the center of the Cursed Forest, you will find Ungora the Spider Queen.

Raziel the Shepherd

In the northwest of the Dunley Farmlands, you will find the Raziel the Shepherd.

Foulrot the Soultaker

In the southeast of the Cursed Forest, you will find this boss.

Jade the Vampire Hunter

Around the center of the Dunley Farmlands, you will find Jade the Vampire Hunter wandering.

The Duke of Balaton

In the Cursed Forest, along the northern edge, you will find the Duke of Balaton.

Mairwyn the Elementalist

In the Silverlight Hills region move towards the southeast direction to find the Mairwyn the Elementalist.

Willfred the Werewolf Chief

Just below the border of the Cursed Forest in Dunley Farmlands, you will find this boss in the werewolf village.

Azariel the Sunbringer

In the Silverlight Hills, move to the west side and you will find Azariel the Sunbringer on the way.

Morian the Stormwing Matriarch

In the Silverlight Hills area head south to find Morian the Stormwing Matriarch in your way.

Terrorclaw the Ogre

In the South of the Hallowed Mountains, you will find Terroclaw the Orge V Blood Boss.

Matka the Curse Weaver

To find Matka the Curse Weaver in the Cursed Forest region you will need to head in the northwest direction.

Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer

In the south of the Cursed Forest, you will find the Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer V Blood Boss.

Gorecrusher the Behemoth

In the south of the Cursed Forest, you will find Gorecrusher the Behemoth.

The Winged Horror

The Winged Horror V Blood Boss in V Rising can be found on the eastern edge of the Farbane Woods.

Solarus the Immaculate

In the east of the Silverlight Hills, you will the Solarus the Immaculate inside a temple.