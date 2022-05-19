In V Rising, there are several different types of materials that are required to craft different items. One of these materials is Copper ore, which is a really important crafting material in the game. In this guide, we will explain how to get Copper Ore in V Rising and how to progress using the ore once you have farmed the best locations for copper ore.

V Rising Copper Ore Locations

In V Rising, the Copper ore is commonly found in rocky and hilly areas. The copper ore can be mined from the orange rocks in these areas.

One of the best places to mine copper ore in V Rising is Bandit Copper Mine. This mine is located in Farbane Woods which is present in the southern part of the map. For your ease, we have a map image showing the location.

However, be warned as there are lots of enemies in this area that will disrupt you during your mining activities.

How to Mine Copper in V Rising

Finding copper rocks is one matter; being able to mine the copper is a whole another thing. To be able to mine copper, you will require ‘Reinforced Bone Mace’.

To craft the Reinforced Bone Mace, you will need the following materials.

120 Stone

1 Bone Mace

4 Plank

Once you have these materials, find yourself a Simple Workbench to craft this tool.

The Reinforced Bone Mace will be able to take care of small to medium-sized rocks. However, giant boulders cannot be broken apart using this Bone Mace. You will need to use explosives in order to break down these giant boulders.

You can craft Explosives using Sulfur at Alchemy Table.

How to Create Copper Ingots in V Rising

In order to be able to create copper ingots, you will have to construct a Furnace in your castle. The Furnace needs 60 copper ore and 480 stone to be built.

Using the furnace, you will be able to smelt copper ore into refined Copper ingots. Having plenty of copper ingots as a resource means you will be able to craft better equipment and weapons for yourself as you progress through the game.

V Rising Copper Weapons You Can Make

Like we mentioned before, Copper Ingots are required to craft items such as many types of weapons. Below we have listed all the weapons that can be crafted using the Copper Ingots