V Rising Errol the Stonebreaker Boss Guide

Errol the Stonebreaker is one of the many bosses you will face off against in V Rising. The following guide will help you track down Errol, the Stonebreaker in V Rising.

V Rising Errol the Stonebreaker Location

To find Errol the Stonebreaker, you first have to progress enough through the game to unlock the Blood Altar. The Blood Altar Blueprint is unlocked after finishing the Hunt Quest, and you need 180 Stones and 10 Blood Essence to forge it.

Once you get the Blood Altar down in your castle, you need to interact with it. This will show you all the bosses you haven’t defeated yet, one of which is Errol the Stonebreaker.

You have to press the tracking option on Errol the Stonebreaker boss in the Blood Altar to start tracking the boss. Switching to your wolf mode after pressing the track option will grant you the boss’s scent (appearing as a faint red trail) which makes it easier to find him.

Errol the Stonebreaker boss can be found in the deepest parts of the Bandit Copper Mines located southwest of Farbane Woods.

You can’t really be sure where he is in the Bandit Copper Mines, which is where the Scent comes in, you need to use that scent to find the boss further within the mines.

Recommended Gear to Defeat Errol the Stonebreaker in V Rising

Before facing Errol the Stonebreaker, we recommend that you upgrade your gear level to around 20. This is achieved by using a Full set of Plate Boneguard Armor, which provides you with decent defense.

You can also use Copper Weapons, which deal good damage at close quarters, and a Crossbow, which is useful for ranged attacks.

How to Defeat Errol the Stonebreaker in V Rising

Before picking a fight with Errol the Stonebreaker, remember to stack up on Vermin Salves to restore HP. This is because the boss is surrounded by lots of AI enemies and there may also be other Players around.

To defeat this boss, we recommend that you finish off the smaller targets first, so you can then fight Errol the Stonebreaker 1 on 1, undisturbed.

As for Errol’s attacks, he can do about 2 types of attacks, along with possessing the ability to spawn minions around him.

The first type of attack he does casts projectiles outward in a straight line, you’ll be able to see this attack coming when you see Errol the Stonebreaker smash his hammer on the ground.

The area of impact of this attack can also be seen as a blue and red shade on the ground. The attack is delayed shortly after the line appears, and the ground explodes from within at regular intervals along the line.

The second type of attack he does is very similar to the one described previously, but this time, instead of one line denoting an area of impact, there will be 4, forming a type of X with Errol at the Centre.

Dodging these attacks is easy as long as you stay away from the area of impact which is clearly visible. Regular attacks work just fine against this boss, but remember to keep your distance from him, because he is good in melee combat.

V Rising Errol the Stonebreaker Boss Rewards

Upon defeating Errol the Stonebreaker, you will be able to extract the V Blood from him which grants you the Aftershock ability. You also unlock the Big Stash after defeating this boss, which is a basic inventory upgrade.