V Rising Whetstone: How to Get and Crafting Recipe

Constructing and developing your castle requires many resources, of which Whetstone is vital. In this V Rising guide, we’ll let you know how you can get your hands on whetstone and how you can get the whetstone recipe so that you can craft it.

V-Rising Whetstone Locations

Exploration and survival are key parts of V Risings early game. Starting out as a fledgling vampire in V Rising, you quickly need to establish a castle and begin your dominion over the land.

As you explore the world, you’ll discover its dangers but most importantly, its untapped resources that can help you progress further.

Open up the map. You will see yellow spots on it. These will be your points of interest. These could be mines, camps etc.

If you bring your cursor on them, a dialogue box opens up telling you about items that can be found there. This is where you’ll want to look for Whetstone.

Bandit Strongholds are locations with readily available Whetstone in V Rising. But to get inside that camp, you will obviously need to confront the guarding bandits first.

You can either sneak in stealth mode or take down all the foes with your strength. Once you clear the camp, you can find whetstone along with some other items such as ores, papers and others.

How to craft Whetstone in V-Rising

In order to craft whetstone, you will need to make progress in the later portions of the game.

The crafting recipe for Whetstone in V rising is available only after you defeat the level 27 boss, Grayson the Armorer. After that, you can craft whetstone by using 1 x copper ingot and 12 x Stone dust at the furnace in your castle.