V Rising Matka the Curse Weaver Boss Guide

This guide will cover everything about How to Defeat Matka, the Curse Weaver Boss in V Rising, and the recommended gear and the rewards dropped by this boss.

V Rising Matka the Curse Weaver Location

Matka the Curse Weaver in V Rising is a level 72 boss who is not so simple to take down. Like every other boss, you can track down the boss using a Blood Altar.

Blood Altar can be crafted using 180 stones and 10 Blood Essence once you have completed the Hunt Quest. Once you have done that, just scroll down and track the boss.

Usually, Matka the Curse Weaver will be wandering around the Nest of Curse Weaver in the Cursed Coast Area.

Recommended Gear to Defeat Matka the Curse Weaver in V Rising

Since you will be encountering this boss at level 72, so it’s recommended to upgrade your gear to level 72 or above. Due to the unique moveset of this boss, it won’t be easy to get close.

Keeping more ranged weapons and spells is a good idea. You can use the crossbow as your main weapon, and for the spell, you can use the Sanguine Coil, as it deals a lot of damage while keeping a safe distance.

How to Defeat Matka the Curse Weaver in V Rising

Defeating the boss is not easy, but things can go a lot smoother if you are quick on your feet and pay attention to the boss’s attacks. Following is the moveset of Matka the Curse Weaver in V Rising.

Orb Attack: Matka, the Curse Weaver, will shoot out orbs that will inflict damage upon contact. The orbs will follow you, so be sure to watch out for that.

Red AoE: The boss will summon a Red AoE ring to follow you around. Standing inside these circles will constantly inflict damage.

Once you understand how these attacks work and what pattern they follow, you can now formulate your attack strategy. The best way to take this boss down is by constantly circling the boss while attacking.

The boss will start attacking you, and you must move out of his way and keep launching counterattacks. Keep circling the boss and attack whenever you get the chance.

Shoot arrows, use your spells and start moving again. Using this strategy will take the boss down. You can also turn into your pig form if it gets difficult to dodge the attack.

V Rising Matka the Curse Weaver Boss Rewards

Unstable Mosquito is one of the many useful abilities in V Rising. This ability is rather useful during sticky situations as well as ranged fights as it will give you the necessary advantage you need to win.

When you use this ability, a mosquito will be summoned, which will chase after the enemy and will explode after 1 second. This attack will deal 60% magic damage in the AoE and Amplify.

When someone inflicts Amplify on you, you will take 25% more damage for 5 seconds. Unstable Mosquito can be unlocked by defeating Matka the Curse Weaver in V Rising.