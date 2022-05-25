V Rising Morian the Stormwing Matriarch Boss Guide

Morian, the Stormwing Matriarch, is a greedy harpy that needs to be taken down in V Rising. The following guide will show you where to find and how to defeat Morian the Stormwing Matriarch in V Rising.

V Rising Morian the Stormwing Matriarch Location

Morian can be found in the Harpy Nest area which is on the south side of the Silverlight Hills. You can see the location of the boss on the map below.

Recommended Gear to Defeat Morian the Stormwing Matriarch in V Rising

Since she is a level 68 boss, it’s best that you have gear exceeding that level. She’ll downright kill you if you’re a few levels below.

Morian does magical attacks, so your weapon choice should be based on that. Although I would recommend using a crossbow as it imposes 110% damage with every single hit, making it a valuable weapon for this fight.

You can also use the Veil of Chaos ability as it does 50% magic damage. This ability will let you use magic in the fight and make you inconspicuous for some time.

You should try to fight the boss in multiplayer and take help from your squad as this way you can easily beat this boss.

How to Defeat Morian the Stormwing Matriarch in V Rising

Morian has a variety of attacks that you need to watch out for. She will charge a red glowing orb that expands into six orbs before scattering all over the arena.

The best way to avoid them is to go towards the corner of the arena and wait for them to burst.

She has another similar attack but where a single charged orb will come toward you before exploding on impact.

If you stay in the corner, you’ll still get hit. Hence, the best way to avoid this attack is to note its trajectory and move out of the way before the orb hits you.

Morian also has the ability to create ghostly clones of herself to throw even more charged orbs. You can dodge them the same way, except that this time there will be more orbs to dodge.

In another attack, Morian will spin around to charge miniature tornadoes. Unlike the orbs, these will change their trajectories to follow you. There is no way to avoid them as they will hunt you down wherever you go. The best thing is to take them all while activating your shield.

Finally, she will turn herself into a red charged orb and launch herself at you. You can avoid this attack by going in either direction. She can also shoot a red beam which will do loads of damage. You can simply roll out of the way.

V Rising Morian the Stormwing Matriarch Boss Rewards

After killing Morian and drawing out her V Blood, you will get the Void ability. This ability will let you send a bursting red ball at the target area to deliver 70% magic damage and impose Chaos Burn.

You will also learn the Flawless Gems recipe.