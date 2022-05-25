V Rising Foulrot the Soultaker Boss Guide

One of V Rising’s weirdest bosses is the mad cultist, Foulrot the Soultaker. This guide will brief you on the Foulrot the Soultaker fight in V Rising, his location, and how to defeat him.

V Rising Foulrot the Soultaker Boss Location

Foulrot the Soultaker is a boss wearing a horse head and wielding two large blades. This Mad Cultist is a V Blood carrier whose blood gives you only a singular power but drops three recipes to compensate.

Foulrot the Soultaker can be found southeast of the Cursed Forest in the Ancient Village area. To assist you further, the exact location is marked on the map.

Recommended Gear to Defeat Foulrot the Soultaker in V Rising

Foulrot the Soultaker is a level 62 boss who should not be underestimated; otherwise, you will be crushed in the fight and will undoubtedly take a beating.

This fight requires at least level 60 gear and weapons and it’s best if you bring along clan members or friends to help you out.

How to Defeat Foulrot the Soultaker in V Rising

To defeat Foulrot the Soultaker, you must employ a solid strategy, which we’ll outline in this section.

First and foremost, you must keep an eye out for the Banshees that Foulrot will summon during this battle. They’re really weak but can easily burst you down if you get stuck in the terrain somewhere.

You can focus down the Banshees and then get to Foulrot but this requires plenty of patience. However, if you know your surroundings, simply strafe around and target Foulrot only. Try and get the Banshees stuck on trees or around corners.

Foulrot will slowly chase you down, menacingly holding his blades. While you can kite him and keep hitting him from range, AoE attacks will rain down from the sky. These AoE attacks are telegraphed by circles on the ground, so you need to pay attention and dodge.

Foulrot’s most slippery attack has him turn invisible. After a short delay, Foulrot appears right next to you and strikes. This is a hard to avoid attack.

When he turns invisible, you need to wait for him to appear and dodge immediately. This is hard when many banshees are around so keep moving and wait for him to appear.

Keep up this strategy of hitting him from range and timing your dodges for his teleport attack and Foulrot should fall in no time!

V Rising Foulrot the Soultaker Boss Rewards

You’ll have the Mist Trance ability unlocked as a reward for beating Foulrot the Soultaker Boss. In addition, you will gain access to the recipes for Phantom’s Veil, Spectral Dust, and Banshee.

The Mist Trance ability allows you to temporarily become immaterial, making you immune to all incoming attacks for 1.5 seconds. It also teleports the attacks back to the target location once you return to normal.