How to Create Alchemy Lab in V Rising

V Rising consists of multiple rooms, and each room is associated with a certain type of equipment and bonus. This guide will show you how to create the Alchemy Lab in V Rising and the benefits you can gain from it.

Requirements to Create Alchemy Lab in V Rising

Creating an Alchemy Lab in V Rising requires you to craft the following items:

Research Desk

Alchemy Lab Recipe

Once you’ve acquired the items needed to create the Alchemy Lab, you can jump to the next step, unlocking the Alchemy Lab.

How to Unlock Alchemy Lab Flooring in V Rising

The first step to unlocking the Alchemy Lab is obtaining the items needed, such as a Research Desk and an Alchemy Lab recipe.

To craft the Research Desk, you need to collect 8 Planks, 120 Animal Hide, and 80 Stone.

The next requirement is finding the Alchemy Lab Recipe, for which you need to explore villages, loot chests, and dethrone several enemies and bosses.

However, if you can’t find the recipe following these procedures, you can always collect 50 Paper.

Collecting Paper is not an easy task as it requires you to loot Bandit camp chests, face enemies, and smash barrels till you reach the 50-paper mark.

Once collected, click on the Discover tab on top of the Research Desk and create your own Alchemy lab Recipe.

As an alternate option, you can craft a Printing Press to create Paper in exchange for 4 Plant Fiber 12 Sawdust per Paper.

If you find the alternate option satisfying, reach a 35 Gear Level, then use your Blood Altar to track down Nicholaus the Fallen and acquire the Study by defeating him in a fight.

Once the Study is acquired, collect 12 Wooden Planks and 12 Copper Ingots to build it and search for the Alchemy Lab Recipe for just 75 Scrolls.

However, keep in mind that the research in the Study is random and doesn’t guarantee that you’ll end up with the recipe you’re looking for.

V Rising Alchemy Lab Bonuses

Once you’ve created the Alchemy Lab in V Rising, it provides bonuses to certain equipment associated with it.

Apart from that, you’ll increase production speed and see a 25% decrease in the required cost of resources. This helps you work on your castle and saves time from finding resources.