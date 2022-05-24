V Rising Merciless Upgrades Guide: Unlock Copper Weapons, Nightstalker Armor

You will need all of the weapons and armor you can muster to fend off foes. The following guide will hence tell you everything you need to know about unlocking Merciless Copper Weapons and Merciless Nightstalker Armor in V Rising.

V Rising Merciless Upgrades

There are various tiers of weapons in the game. The weapons that you can unlock easily tend to be from the lowest tier. The more you progress towards the endgame, the more higher-tier weapons you’re likely to unlock.

The Merciless weapons lie between the easy-to-get copper and the hard-to-grind iron tiers of the game. Read on to know how to unlock and craft them tofor your advantage in V Rising.

How to Unlock V Rising Merciless Copper Weapons

There are a few ways to unlock Merciless Copper Weapons. First of all, you should have a Simple Workbench. Second, you need a recipe to unlock Merciless Copper Weapons.

When you find the recipe, use the Research Desk to research it and then start gathering the required materials or resources. Finally, craft the Merciless Copper Weapons using the Simple Workbench.

As for the all-important recipe, there are two ways to get it. You can either farm 50 Paper to research a random new technology or search for books to unlock a recipe for each weapon.

Troops generally drop these books in Bandit Camps. All you need to do is raid all the camps in Farbane Woods to most likely acquire all the recipe books you need.

V Rising Merciless Copper Weapons

There are four types of Merciless Copper Weapons that you can make using the Simple Workbench. They are enlisted below:

Merciless Copper Sword: Swords are all-purpose weapons that are mainly used for slash damage. They are more damaging to plants and thickets.

Merciless Copper Axe: Axes are more damaging towards woods and also deal more chop damage.

Merciless Copper Spear: Spears are long-ranged weapons that do thrust damage to enemies.

Merciless Copper Mace: This type of weapon is capable of dealing more damage to minerals and rocks.

How to Unlock V Rising Merciless Nightstalker Armor

Getting hold of the complete Merciless Nightstalker armor set will take a lot of work. Start by defeating a boss called Nicholaus the Fallen to unlock the Study.

Now use the Study to research a random technology with 75 scrolls. Either that or just search for books that unlock each item in the Merciless Nightstalker set.

You can find the books from high-level enemies or near bosses. Head to the Dunley Farmland and start taking down all of the bosses there. You will eventually get hold of the books to unlock the armor set.

Once all of that is done, you will need a Tailoring Bench to actually craft the armor set. To unlock the Tailoring Bench, you will have to defeat another boss called Quincey the Bandit King.

V Rising Merciless Nightstalker Armor

There are four parts of the Merciless Nightstalker Armor set that you can make using a Tailoring Bench. They are enlisted below: