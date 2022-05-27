How to Get Wool Thread in V Rising

If you’re having trouble finding Wool Thread in V Rising and need some help, we’ve got you covered with this guide, where we’ll be showing you how to find and craft Wool Thread in V Rising.

V Rising Wool Thread Farm Locations

When you leave Farbane Woods and progress onto the Dunley Farmlands, you’ll start finding a new resource called Wool Thread.

Wool Thread is an upgraded version of Coarse Thread. When you move to the Dunley Farmlands, you’ll need to start farming lots of Wool Thread.

It is used in all kinds of clothing recipes. You’ll need it to craft and repair clothing/armor items. The most important items you’ll need Wool Thread for are the Hollowfang Vestment and the Imperial Thread.

Luckily, farming Wool Thread is quite an easy task in V Rising. It can be found in different locations within the Dunley Farmlands. To find it, you’ll raid camps, farms, and villages. And in these areas, you’ll need to kill villagers/bandits, loot buildings, and break chests and crates.

To check if an area has Wool Thread available as loot, hover your mouse over the area, showing the list of items you can find there. And if you don’t want to go out searching for Wool Thread yourself, you can send your servants to do the job for you.

Checking and keeping notes of the loot of each area can get a little tedious, so we’ve marked the location of the best V Rising Wool Thread farm locations on the map image below.

How to Craft Wool Thread in V Rising

When you first make your way over to the Dunley Farmlands, you’ll be able to find Wool Thread in practically every place you search. But eventually, you will start to run out of places to find Wool Thread.

But there’s no need to worry as Wool Thread is a craft-able item in V Rising. And just like every other craft-able item, you need to first unlock the crafting recipe for Wool Thread.

To unlock the Wool Thread recipe, you need to defeat Meredith, the Bright Archer. She is a Level 52 V-Blood boss, so taking her down is not an easy thing to do. You will need to have very powerful weapons and armor to defeat Meredith.

Meredith can be found in the Haunted Iron Mine area in the Dunley Farmlands. Her exact location is marked in the map image below.

Once you have defeated her, you will unlock the Wool Thread crafting recipe: