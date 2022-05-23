V Rising Meredith the Bright Archer Boss Guide

Meredith the Bright Archer is a formidable foe whom you will encounter once you reach level 52. This guide will explain in detail everything from locating to defeating Meredith the Bright Archer in V Rising.

V Rising Meredith the Bright Archer Location

Like all blood bosses, you will need to use the Blood Altar to locate Meredith as well.

To craft the Blood Altar, you will first need to complete the Hunt Quest and then you’ll get the blueprint for the Blood Altar which you can craft using 180 Stone and 10 Blood Essence.

Once you have the Blood Altar, you can scroll down and locate Meredith the Bright Archer. Usually, she’ll be moving around the area of Haunted Iron Mine in Dunley Farmlands or could be in the nearby area.

Recommended Gear to Defeat Meredith the Bright Archer in V Rising

Although you can use whatever equipment you want if you want to make things easier here are the recommended items you will need before fighting Meredith the Bright Archer.

Filling up your arsenal with full iron and wool equipment is the best way to go before fighting Meredith the Bright Archer. Along with those be sure to carry some defensive skills as they will help you in blocking her deadly arrows.

How to Defeat Meredith the Bright Archer in V Rising

The best strategy to defeat any enemy is by first learning their attack pattern and formulating your strategy according to that. Similarly, if you want to take down Meredith the Bright Archer, you will need to understand what she can do.

She can do the following types of attacks

Simple Arrow Shot: This is a simple arrow that Meredith can fire in any direction

This is a simple arrow that Meredith can fire in any direction Blessed Arrow Shot: A special type of arrow that can stun you upon contact.

A special type of arrow that can stun you upon contact. Arrow Rain: Summoning Arrow from the sky in a circular AoE.

Summoning Arrow from the sky in a circular AoE. Dashing Melee Attack: Meredith will dash forward and do a melee attack.

Meredith will dash forward and do a melee attack. Warrior Summon: She can also summon two warriors that can do melee attacks.

Now that you know what kind of attacks she can do, the next thing you will need to do is to take her into an area of the mine where there aren’t other enemies to support her since they can hinder your ability to take Meredith down.

Take her into a relatively open area where you have room to move around and dodge her attacks. If Meredith uses her warrior summon ability, be sure to kill them first.

After that do as many ranged attacks as you can and whatever happens, dodge her arrows since they do a lot of damage. Her Dashing Melee Attack can be taken head-on since its damage is negligible.

Dodge her arrows and attack whenever you can. Being patient is what will take you towards the path of victory. Keep repeating until you win.

Although there is another way of taking down Meredith. It is sort of an unconventional way where you can take her to the part of the map where you will also encounter the Undead Commander.

Once they see each other, they will start fighting and you can make your way out of there. You can come back a little later and will find both of them at low HP.

This is your chance to kill two birds with one stone and take both of them down with ease.

V Rising Meredith the Bright Archer Boss Rewards

You will receive the following item after you take down Meredith the Bright Archer