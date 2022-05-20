V Rising Sulphur Ore Locations, How to Make Explosives

To help you out with finding Sulphur in V Rising, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you where to find Sulphur Ore in V Rising and how you can make explosives out of it.

V Rising Sulphur Ore Locations

In a survival game like V Rising, farming different resources is a crucial part of the gameplay. And one of the most important resources you need to learn how to farm in V Rising is Sulphur.

Some of the deposits of rock and ore in V Rising cannot be mined using regular tools; you need to blow them up using explosives. This is why Sulphur is an essential resource to have.

Sulphur is present all around the world of V Rising in the form of Sulphur Ore. This ore has the appearance of a yellow stone. Once you find a Sulphur Ore deposit, you can simply whack it to get it in your inventory.

While Sulphur deposits are available in every region of the game, it is most commonly found and in abundance within the Farbane Woods region. We have attached a map (courtesy of mapgenie) of the bulk of the sulphur deposits in V Rising that you can farm in this area.

Once Sulphur Ore is in your inventory, you can smelt it in a Furnace to create Sulphur.

Do note that to smelt Sulphur Ore into Sulphur, you need the recipe for it. The Sulphur Recipe is unlocked after you defeated Clive the Firestarter in V Rising. Clive is a Level 30 V Blood Carrier boss.

And coincidentally, the best place to farm Sulphur in V Rising is the area where you battle with Clive the Firestarter.

After you take down Clive, scan every corner of the area, and you’ll find loads of Sulphur Ore for you to farm.

How to Make Explosives Using Sulphur in V Rising

The reason Sulphur is so important is because of the fact that it is needed to make explosives in the game.

If you want to craft explosives using the Sulphur you’ve farmed, you’ll need a special crafting station known as the “Alchemy Table.”

Fortunately, the Alchemy Table is also unlocked after you defeat Clive the Firestarter, so you’ll likely have unlocked this crafting station already.

After setting up your Alchemy Table, open it up and look at the recipes. The one you’re looking for is called the “Minor Explosive Box.”

Hover over the recipe and it’ll show the required ingredients. To craft one Minor Explosive Box, you’ll need 8x Sulphur, 8x Planks and 4x Whetstone.

Once you have the required materials put them into the input slot and craft the Minor Explosive Box.

Now, to use this Minor Explosive Box for mining ores, all you need to do is place the box right next to the ore deposit and it’ll blow it up, allowing you to grab the raw ore from it.

Explosives will be your only way of farming these ores until later on in the game when you kill the Level 36 Ferocious Bear boss.

When you kill this boss and unlock the bear form, you will gain the ability to perform a special attack that destroys ore deposits, allowing you to farm them without needing to use explosives.

But this does not mean that explosives will become redundant for you when you reach that level. You can then start using them to defend your base from invaders.