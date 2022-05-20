V Rising Vincent the Frostbringer Boss Guide

Vincent, the Frostbringer, is one of the many bosses in V Rising. The following guide will help you defeat this boss for his useful rewards.

V Rising Vincent, the Frostbringer Location

All the V-Bloods (bosses) can be tracked by following their blood scent at the blood altar except for one i.e. Putrid Rat. Vincent can be found roaming on the road in the center of Dunley Farmland.

Recommended Gear to Defeat Vincent, the Frostbringer in V Rising

There are no special or specific gears to recommend for this fight, but it is advisable to bring an iron item. You are going to need some healing items too just in case your health goes down.

How to Defeat Vincent, the Frostbringer in V Rising

Vincent freezes his opponents to deal damage. He also comes in with archer escorts. So you will need to take those archers down in the first go. Also, you will need to isolate the boss by bringing him down the road.

If you do not do that, you will end up fighting many other enemies like the vampire, Christian Jade. So it will get troublesome for you.

If you successfully isolate Vincent, the fight will become easy. Mobility and defense are the key strategies to have in mind. His attacks are easy to avoid and make sure to hit him in-between your dodges. You will easily be able to overcome this boss.

V Rising, Vincent the Frostbringer Boss Rewards

You will get the following rewards: