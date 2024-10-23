Ark Survival Ascended Obsidian Farming Locations Guide

Obsidian is one of the many resources you can use to craft items in Ark: Survival Ascended. This fairly advanced resource is used to craft high-level gear, including Tek items, and isn’t always very easy to find.

In this guide, we will cover everything there is to know about Obsidian in Ark: Survival Ascended, including all the maps where it is found, how to use it, and how you can spawn it directly into your inventory.

The Island Obsidian Locations

Location #1

LAT: 24

24 LON: 26

Obsidian has a sizeable deposit at the highest point of Whitesky Peak at 24 Latitude and 26 Longitude.

Location #2

LAT: 42

42 LON: 38

Heading south to the Grand Hills, you’ll find another deposit of Obsidian at 42 Latitude and 38 Longitude.

Location #3

LAT: 35

35 LON: 58

The Frozen Tooth is another area where you’ll find a rich Obsidian deposit on The Island.

Location #4

LAT: 33

33 LON: 78

Lastly, if you head to the extreme east of the map, at 33 Latitude and 78 Longitude, you’ll be able to find more Obsidian at Far’s Peak.

Ark: The Center Obsidian Locations

Location #1

LAT: 58

58 LON: 20

The first place where you’ll find Obsidian in The Center is the Snowy Mountains, west of the map at 58 Latitude and 20 Longitude.

Location #2

LAT: 63

63 LON: 68

Underneath the Southern Jungle biome, you’ll find another rich Obsidian deposit at 63 Latitude and 68 Longitude.

Location #3

LAT: 16

16 LON: 56

You’ll find a decent Obsidian deposit in the Southern part of the Lava biome.

Location #4

LAT: 13

13 LON: 62

If you head north on the Lava biome, you’ll find another rich Obsidian deposit at 13 Latitude and 62 Longitude.

Obsidian Locations in Ark: Scorched Earth

Location #1

LAT: 77

77 LON: 41

On Ark: Scorched Earth, you can find a large deposit of Obsidian near the southern limit of the map in the Southern Mountains area.

Location #2

LAT: 29

29 LON: 29

Moving north of the map, you can find another deposit in the Northwestern Mountains.

Location #3

LAT: 57

57 LON: 43

In the middle of the map, you can find another concentrated deposit of Obsidian at 57 Latitude and 43 Longitude.

Aberration Obsidian Locations

Location #1

LAT: 19

19 LON: 77

A large deposit of Obsidian is found in the northeastern part of the map, known as the Surface.

Location #2

LAT: 75

75 LON: 20

In the bottom left corner of the map, you’ll find another rich deposit of Obsidian.

Location #3

LAT: 64

64 LON: 68

The area known as the Spine also has a sizeable deposit of Obsidian in Ark: Aberration.

Ark: Ragnarök Obsidian Locations

Location #1

LAT: 19

19 LON: 26

In the Ragnarök map, most Obsidian deposits are concentrated in the north. At the Egil Throughway, you’ll find a large resource deposit.

Location #2

LAT: 20

20 LON: 57

Moving south to the east, you can find another good deposit of Obsidian in the Murder Snow area.

Extinction Obsidian Locations

Location #1

LAT: 20

20 LON: 57

A large deposit of Obsidian is located at the northern end of the map, in the area known as the Forbidden Zone.

Location #2

LAT: 75

75 LON: 58

On the southern end of the map, you can find another deposit of Obsidian in the area known as the Sweeping Spine.

Obsidian Locations in Ark: Valguero

Location #1

LAT: 70

70 LON: 35

Head to the Redwoods Area at 70 Latitude and 35 Longitude, near the bottom of the map to find a rich deposit of Obsidian in Ark: Valgeuro.

Location #2

LAT: 57

57 LON: 76

Moving to the north part of the map, you can find more Obsidian in the Glacier Throughway section.

Location #3

LAT: 25

25 LON: 93

Near the eastern expanse of the map at 25 Latitude and 93 Longitude, you can find another good deposit of Obsidian.

Genesis: Part 1 Obsidian Location

In Genesis: Part 1, every map, except for the Swamp Biome, contains immense deposits of Obsidian.

Genesis: Part 2 Obsidian Locations

Location #1

The best place to find Obsidian in Genesis: Part 2 is in the space biome between Rockwell’s Garden and the Corrupted Garden. Here, all you have to do is move from one asteroid to the other and search their surfaces for Obsidian.

Location #2

LAT: 76

76 LON: 10

Near the bottom of the map, you’ll find a rich deposit of Obsidian in the area known as Placidview Heights.

Location #3

LAT: 69

69 LON: 20

Moving Slightly upward to 60 Latitude and 20 Longitude, you can find another Obsidian deposit in the Fallen Mount area.

How to use Obsidian in Ark: Survival Ascended?

In Ark: Survival Ascended Obsidian can be used across several craftable items. It is mainly used to make polymer which is a material used for high-level crafting. Below, we’ve given all of the items you can craft with Obsidian along with their required materials.

Item Required Materials Arthropluera Saddle 80x Hide, 50x Fiber, 20x Wood, 30x Metal Ingot, 8x Flint, 15x Cementing Paste, and 35x Obsidian Artifact Pedestal 80x Obsidian Camera 80x Wood, 30x Hide, 240x Crystal, 80x Black Pearl, 100x Sap, 150x Obsidian, and 140x Metal Ingot Cannon Ball 80x Metal Ingot, 30x Gunpowder, 20x Cementing Paste, and 4x Obsidian Chain Bola 65x Metal Ingot, 10x Cementing Paste, and 2x Obsidian.

Obsidian Spawn Command

If you’re having trouble finding Metal in Ark: Survival Ascended, you can use spawn commands to have this item spawn in your inventory. To do this, you must open the cheat console by pressing the TAB key on your keyboard.

If you’re playing on PlayStation, you’ll need to hold down L1, R1, Square, and Triangle at once, and similarly, on Xbox, hold down, LB, RB, X, and Y at once. Once the console opens, simply type in: “cheat giveitemnum 141 1 0 0” and hit enter to add this resource directly to your inventory.

If you encounter a situation where the command does not work, try resetting your system or game.