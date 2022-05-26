V Rising Gorecrusher the Behemoth Boss Guide

Gorecrusher, the Behemoth, appears in a twisted form, consisting of tree roots and bones. If you are looking to find and defeat him in V Rising, continue through the guide.

V Rising Gorecrusher the Behemoth Location

Gorecrusher can be found inside the lair of the Behemoth which lies in the northeast section of the Cursed Forest. Since he resides inside the lair, you can engage this fight during the day without fearing the sunlight.

Recommended Gear to Defeat Gorecrusher the Behemoth in V Rising

Gorecrusher is a level 78 boss and one of the toughest fights you’ll come across in V Rising. It goes without saying that you’ll require a gear level of at least 78 to stand a chance. You can, however, greatly improve your chances of victory by joining a clan and having allies take on the boss with you.

How to Defeat Gorecrusher the Behemoth in V Rising

Gorecrusher has four attacks for most of the fight, all of which can be dodged or evaded if you know what is coming. He has a basic melee attack, a bull charge, an AoE slam, and an unnamed attack where he changes color. The last attack is his most powerful one of the lot.

As you bring his health bar down, the boss will gain new attacks, including the ability to summon animals to attack you. During this phase, Gorecrusher will become immune. You’ll have to deal with the summoned animals first and wait for Gorecrusher to charge you (breaks immunity) at his own will.

When the boss is left with very little health, he will create a glowing doppelganger. You’ll then have two Gorecrushers to take down at the same time. Take note that they both will sometimes charge you at the same time. You’ll need to be alert to dodge twice.

How to Unlock Wisp Dance in V Rising

Defeating Gorecrusher the Behemoth will unlock Wisp Dance. This ability will summon three wisps around you to deal 25 percent magic damage to any enemies they come in contact with.

You can recast the ability to launch all three wisps as projectiles to deal 50 percent magic damage to enemies. This will also weaken them to do reduced damage for a few seconds.