How to Get Ghost Yarn in V Rising

V Rising requires players to farm ingredients and craft various items and gear to progress in the game and to deal with the rising difficulty of the enemies. This guide will let you know how to get Ghost Yarn, a valuable resource in V rising.

V Rising Ghost Yarn Farming Locations

Ghost Yarn is a valuable late-game resource in V Rising. There are only a few places in the entire game where you can farm Ghost Yarn for yourself.

The area where you can find and farm Ghost Yarn in V Rising is the Cursed Forest. The Cursed Forest can be found in the northern part of the map.

In the Cursed Forest, you need to look for Ancient Villages. There are two major Ancient Villages, one is to the east of the Cursed Forest and the other is to the west of the Cursed Forest. These Ancient Villages are the best place to look for Ghost Yarn.

When you get to any of the Ancient Village, start looting all the chests, and killing all the enemies so you can maximize your chances of getting Ghost Yarn. As you alternate between the two areas, you will have enough time for the items to respawn in the time that you loot the other village.

V Rising Ghost Yarn Recipe

If farming Ghost Yarn is becoming too tedious for you, there is a way for players to craft their own Ghost Yarn. For this you need to get your hands on the recipe for Ghost Yarn.

To get the recipe for Ghost Yarn, you need to defeat Ungora the Spider Queen. She is one of the bosses of the game and is a level 60 V Blood Enemy. This means that you need to be prepared before you decide to go and fight her.

Ungora the Spider Queen can be found near the Ancient Village and is a tough fight for you to overcome. Defeating her grants you the Ghost Yarn recipe, allowing you to craft your own Ghost Yarn.