How To Make Sushi In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley, on top of being a relaxing and chill game, offers players a lot of other things to do rather than just completing quests and endless farming for materials.

You have a whole village you need to maintain and house your favorite Disney characters. Along with that, you have to care for them and make friendships to make their life bliss in your village.

One of the fun aspects of the game is cooking. You’ve got about 160 different dishes you can prepare using all sorts of different ingredients that you find across the valley.

Sushi, a two-star dish, is one of the simplest dishes you can prepare, using only two ingredients. Although it’s not necessary to make it throughout most of the game, it does get mandatory to make in the Magic Moments quest given by Ursula.

If you don’t have the recipe to make Sushi in the game, then you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to make Sushi in Disney’s Dreamlight Valley

How to cook Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Making Sushi, although much more complex in real life, is actually quite simple in Disney’s Dreamlight valley, considering you require only two materials and a few minutes to prepare it.

The only two ingredients you need to make sushi in Dreamlight Valley are:

Fish (1x of any kind)

Rice (1x)

All you have to do is head over to your kitchen/stove and throw in these two ingredients, and it should be done in a short while.

As for the ingredients, you can catch fish at certain water bodies across the valley using your trusty fishing rod.

If you don’t have any rice, you can purchase it from Goofy’s stall (i.e. after repairing it) in the Glade of Trust biome for the price of 35 coins each.

Sushi, although seeming to be a mere food, can be used in many ways in Dreamlight Valley. You can either eat it to get energy (405), give it to an NPC to increase your Friendship level with them, or sell it for 111 Coins each.