V Rising: How to Get Blood Essence

In this detailed guide, we will discuss everything about how to get Blood Essence in V Rising as well as how to use it properly.

How to Farm Blood Essence in V Rising

Blood Essence is the key resource that you will need to progress in V Rising. It is used to upgrade as well as the maintenance of your castle.

Blood Essence can be obtained from any creature that contains blood. The creatures can include humans, bears, bandits, and wolves. They will either drop a small amount of Blood Essence when you kill them or when they are at low HP, you will see a prompt to feed.

You can press the button to feed, and your character will such the Blood Essence out of the enemy. Sometimes instead of dropping Blood Essence, the enemy will drop a Tainted Heart.

Tainted Heart can be converted into a decent amount of Blood Essence by using a Blood Press which you can craft in your castle by using 12 Planks and 120 Stones.

Another way of farming Blood Essence is by using Rats. You can also turn a minimum of 4 rats into Blood Essence. You can catch rats by using a Vermin Nest, which you can craft using 12 Plant Fibers and 12 Bones.

This method is not recommended as this method is costly and will only give you 10 Blood Essence.

How to Use Blood Essence in V Rising

After obtaining the Blood Essence, you can go to your castle and open the Castle Heart. Once you have opened the Castle Heart, you can start transferring the Blood Essence to the Heart.

You can fill up several slots at one time which will keep your base running for a few days. You can also unlock more slots by upgrading your castle using multiple materials.