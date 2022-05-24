V Rising Polora the Feywalker Boss Guide

The following guide will help track and take down Polora, the Feywalker in V Rising. We will tell you the recommended gear to defeat her, how to defeat her, and what rewards she drops.

V Rising Polora The Feywalker Location

Polora is found in the Gleaming Meadows, West of Farbane Woods. You can travel easily if you go north of Bandit Sulphur Quarry. You will need to unlock the blood alter to track the boss down.

Recommended Gear to Defeat Polora the Feywalker in V Rising

You need to be at least Level 34 to fight Polora without any disadvantage. You will need a couple of armor, abilities, and weapons to fight Polora.

First of all, for the armor, you will need to equip the Merciless Nightstalker equipment and have Vermin Slaves for healing up.

As for the abilities, you will need Veil of Chaos to dodge Polora’s projectile attacks. Frost Bat and Chaos Volley will be your range spells. You will be using them almost constantly.

Merciless Hunter’s Crossbow or Hunter’s Crossbow with Rain of Bolts are excellent choices for the weapons. You won’t be relying that much on melee attacks, so you can equip whatever you like.

How to Defeat Polora the Feywalker in V Rising

Rather than engaging her in Melee, you will be focused on a Ranged encounter. You will use the terrain to your advantage and block most of Polora’s projectiles just like that. She uses three types of attacks.

She will throw a cone of three projectiles which will be her basic attack and will be used quite often.

The Second will be a Wolf that bounces off the targets if it hits you and will go back and heal Polora and her allies.

The Third will be an AOE attack which will give you Fear Debuff if you get too close to her.

When she gets around half of her health, she will summon two butterflies that will throw projectiles at you. Rather than fighting them, keep your focus on the boss, and you will be able to defeat her easily.

V Rising Polora The Feywalker Boss Rewards

After you have defeated Polora, the Feywalker, she will drop,