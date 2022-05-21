V Rising Cotton Yarn: Cotton Locations, Seeds and Yarn Recipe

V Rising is a vampire survival game and like all survival games, you need to craft various items in order to get stronger and progress. One of the items you can craft is Cotton Yarn. This guide explains the entire process of crafting yarn, and the raw materials you need to craft cotton yarn in V Rising.

How to Get Cotton in V Rising

As the name suggests, Cotton is the basic raw material that you need to spin yarn in V Rising. Cotton can be found in V Rising at Cotton Farms. You can pick cotton from the different cotton farms to get as much cotton as you want.

If you get lucky, you will also find Cotton Seeds when picking cotton. Though it seems pointless, these seeds allow you to create cotton farms of your own and you can then get as much cotton as you want quickly and efficiently.

V Rising Cotton and Cotton Seeds Farming Locations

Cotton is found, as said before, in cotton farms around the world. You can find many cotton farms in Dunley Farmlands, open for you to go and harvest cotton to your heart’s content.

Other than this, whenever you find any other farm around the world, just look for white fluffy crops, indicating cotton crops. There are multiple cotton farms in the world of V Rising and you can find and use them all to get as much cotton as you want.

Though it is very easy to get cotton from around the world by simply going and farming cotton in the cotton farms, seeds on the other hand are not so easy to come by.

Seeds appear as rare drops from the plant you are harvesting. So this means that there is a rare chance for you to get cotton seeds from the cotton plants that you will be harvesting from around the world.

Keep in mind that you will need to do a lot of farming before you see your first cotton seed drop. Additionally, there is a chance that you will find the seeds in the buildings around the farms.

What seeds you get depends on the farm you are at, meaning that if you loot the buildings around cotton farms, you will have some chance of finding cotton seeds in the chests in these buildings.

Remember that the seeds you find depend on what crops are growing in the nearby farms. So, if you want to go looting houses, make sure that you do so in buildings near cotton farms, instead of all farms.

How to Make Cotton Yarn in V Rising

Now you need one more ingredient before you can start making Cotton Yarn, and that is learning how to make Cotton Yarn in the first place. For this, you need the recipe for cotton yarn.

To get the recipe for Cotton Yarn in V Rising, you need to defeat one of the bosses of the game, Beatrice the Tailor. Beatrice is one of the V blood Carriers you have to defeat in the game and when defeated, you get the recipes for Loom and Cotton Yarn from Beatrice.

Once you have the recipe and have collected sufficient cotton, you need to build yourself a Loom. This is the workstation where all of your Cotton Yarn will be crafted in the game.

For each yarn, you will need 20 cotton pieces, meaning that you need a lot of cotton to make lots of yarn.

The main use for Cotton Yarn, which we currently know of is to make Eye of Twilight for progressing in the game.