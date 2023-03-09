How To Wake Up The Sleepy Fisherman in Octopath Traveler 2

The Octopath Traveler 2 Late Riser quest is one of the many side missions you can play in the game. The main objective is to wake a sleepy fisherman at the right time, something that sounds easy but can be tricky. The problem lies with the person himself because he is too anxious to sleep at the right time.

The Late Riser side quest takes place in Tropu’hopu. Here, you must make sure that the Sleepy Fisherman sleeps on time and wakes up at night when he and the master fisherman can then catch fish.

For this reason, we have prepared a walkthrough to help you in completing this side quest in Octopath Traveler 2.

Octopath Traveler 2 Late Riser Walkthrough

The Late Riser side quest can be completed in multiple ways. In this quest, we can use Throne, Castti, Hikari, and Ochette. However, some ways use different methods.

The end goal of this quest is simply to make the Octopath Traveler 2 sleepy fisherman go to sleep at the proper time so that he wakes up at night.

Hikari

The best way to complete this quest is to use Hikari and Challenge the Sleepy Fisherman right on the spot. When challenged, you can use Hikari’s sword to break the fisherman’s 2 shields and defeat him. The fisherman can also use Bottoms up and may impart confusion on himself and Hikari. He has low health and is only a few punches away from defeat.

Ochette

Another way is to use Ochette and provoke the fisherman. This method also completes the quest without much problem. As he is vulnerable to bow and sword damage, you can also use Akala in this battle.

Castti

You can also complete this quest by using Castti. He can be used to Soothe the Octopath Traveler 2 sleepy fisherman and thus he falls asleep. This way he can then wake up on time at night. This method will use your items which, in the case of Castti, are hard to come by and expensive. So, it is better to stick with the first two methods and use this if no alternatives are available.

Throne

You can also use Throne to ambush the fisherman in the night, but this will only partly work. The Master Fisherman will thank you for putting him to sleep but he will not wake up when the time is right.

When you have used any of the three characters, the Master Fisherman will thank you and give you a reward of 4800 leaves and a Slippery Nut(M).