V Rising Clive the Firestarter Boss Guide

Clive the Firestarter is another boss you must defeat in V Rising to progress in the game. This boss guide has all the details on how to defeat Clive, the Firestarter Boss in V Rising, what gear we recommend for the fight, and the rewards he drops once defeated are also discussed below.

V Rising Clive the Firestarter Location

You must construct a Blood Altar to find Clive the Firestarter in V Rising. Blood Altar is a building that can be used to monitor and locate V Blood Carrier bosses. You can also find Clive the Firestarter with the help of Blood Altar.

Finish the “Getting Ready for The Hunt” quest to obtain a blueprint for the Blood Altar. To complete this quest, construct a simple workbench. After that, interact with a Sawmill. Lastly, raise your gear level to 15.

You will need 180 stones and 10 Blood essence to build the Blood Altar. You will have a choice about which V Blood carrier you want after interacting with the altar. You can only choose bosses for which you have the correct level, so to find Clive, you’ll need to raise your gear to level 34.

When you start tracking him down, you’ll find Clive at the Bandit Sulphur Quarry in the west side of the Farbane Woods.

Recommended Gear to Defeat Clive the Firestarter in V Rising

To defeat Clive the Firestarter in V Rising, the weapon we recommend is Crossbow. Crossbows are suggested for fighting him because he has a lot of throwing skills that provide damage on impact.

Crossbows will assist you in maintaining a safe distance, and those throwing talents will take some time to hit.

How to Defeat Clive the Firestarter in V Rising

Clive possesses two different skills. He launches one large bomb into the area where you are standing, followed by eight smaller bombs that do minimal damage. He can also charge across various areas, dropping up to three gigantic bombs beneath him as he does so.

A smart approach to battle and defeat Clive the Firestarter in V Rising is to wait until nighttime and avoid taking any solar damage. When the sun is shining, you have fewer options and must seek cover.

V Rising Clive the Firestarter Boss Rewards

You will receive the following rewards after defeating Clive the Firestarter in V Rising:

Veil of Chaos

The Alchemy Table

Enchanted Brazier

Enchanted Torches

Sulphur Crafting Recipe

Minor Explosive Box

Apart from these rewards, when you defeat Clive the Firestarter in V Rising, you can unlock explosives in V Rising. So if you didn’t know how to unlock explosives in V Rising, we have made that easy for you.