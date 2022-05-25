V Rising Tristan The Vampire Hunter Boss Guide

The following guide will help you locate and defeat Tristan, the Vampire Hunter in V Rising to unlock the Blood Hunger ability.

V Rising Tristan the Vampire Hunter Location

Tristan can be found roaming around the Farbane Woods. You will need to do a couple of things in order to actually encounter this boss, just as you did to find Errol the Stonebreaker.

You will need to use the Blood Altar to find Tristan. You can unlock the Blood Altar blueprint by completing the Hunt quest.

Interact with the Blood Altar in your castle to show all of the bosses of V Rising you haven’t defeated. You will see Tristan here. Simply click on the tracking option to start tracking Tristan, the Vampire Hunter. Now switch to your wolf form and follow his scent (a faint red trail) to where he is.

Recommended Gear to Defeat Tristan The Vampire Hunter in V Rising

Tristan is a level 46 boss, so it is likewise recommended to have a gear level of 46.

We recommend using the following gear while facing Tristan, the Vampire Hunter:

Iron weapons, preferably the Iron Axe because it allows you to use the X Strike ability which is useful as a ranged attack against Tristan.

Veil of Bones ability, which is important to quickly escape and maintain distance.

Crossbow, which is useful in ranged combat.

Chaos Valley ability, which is used to deal ticking damage to the boss without actually having to engage.

Lots of Healing Potions, which will always be important in any boss fight.

How to Defeat Tristan The Vampire Hunter in V Rising

Tristan, the Vampire Hunter, is highly skilled in close-quarter combat. It would be unwise to engage him at his strengths, so it is recommended to use ranged attacks against this boss. It is also better to fight this boss at night because during the day you will constantly take damage from sunlight.

Tristan has a wide variety of attacks with his sword and can also make successive attacks, which is precisely why it makes him dangerous at close range.

He also wields a crossbow for long-ranged attacks. This attack can be dodged quite easily because the boss takes about 2 seconds to shoot, which allows you to escape.

He also has another type of attack in which he throws down explosives. These explosives will take some time to detonate, and areas of impact will be shown with red markers before they detonate. Just stay clear of the areas of impact and you’ll be safe.

It is relatively easier to defeat Tristan with a clan of allies. You can take some vampires with crossbows and others with melee weapons. The boss would be distracted by the melee vampires, giving time for the others to use their long-range attacks to deal damage.

If, however, you wish to defeat this boss solo, you would need a slightly bigger skillset. As for the gear we mentioned previously, you can use that or any other similar gear to give yourself an edge over this boss.

You would have to be patient and your timings should be precise to dodge the boss’ attacks. Make use of whatever opportunity you get to deal damage, especially from long range, with the crossbow or the X-Strike ability as this boss is susceptible to long-ranged attacks.

You will also have a better chance to win against this boss while on a horse, allowing you to escape his attacks quickly and maintain distance whenever needed.

V Rising Tristan The Vampire Hunter Rewards

As a reward for taking down Tristan, you will receive a Greater Blood Essence and the Blood Hunger ability which allows you to identify the blood type and quality of a target.