V Rising The Winged Horror Boss Guide

The Winged Horror Boss is one of the final bosses you’ll encounter in V Rising. In this guide, we have discussed the location, recommended gear, and the rewards you get for defeating the Winged Horror in V Rising.

V Rising The Winged Horror Location

The Winged Horror is one of the most dangerous bosses you’ll encounter in V Rising. However, you will not face it early on in the game as this is a level 78 boss, making it one of the final bosses to fight in V Rising.

To find this boss, head over to the eastern edge of the Farbane Woods. Keep in mind that you must take the form of a bat to reach the area where the boss lives.

Once the form has been taken, reach the location and get ready to fight the Winged Horror Boss in V Rising.

Recommended Gear to Defeat The Winged Horror in V Rising

Being a Level 78 boss, you’ll surely have difficulty surviving against the Winged Horror. One of the key factors that make this boss a tough challenge is its tremendous power.

Apart from that, it possesses a large health bar, making it a force to be reckoned with.

Before you head into the fight, make sure to equip yourself with a reliable shield, and since you’ll fight the boss from a distance, it’s best to use a ranged weapon such as a Bow.

Once you’re fully equipped, head into the fight and start off by using the Bow from a distance to deal as much damage as possible.

How to Defeat The Winged Horror in V Rising

The Winged boss uses three types of attacks: The first attack is a Fire breath attack where the boss breaths out multiple purple flamed balls at you from left to the right. The best way to avoid the damage is by moving backward as the balls will fly over towards you.

The second attack is a Flying Attack which sees the boss fly above you and drops balls of fire on its target.

These attacks can be avoided since there’s a red-colored circle indicating where the boss will drop its attacks. This gives you time to move out of the way.

The third attack the Winged Horror boss uses is a Rush attack where it dashes Infront and hits you with its head to deal damage.

This attack is performed rapidly, making it almost impossible to avoid. Just make sure when the boss puts its head to the ground, you move aside.

Keep in mind that you’ll be using the Power Surge Ability throughout the fight. This ability removes all negative effects and applies a shield on the target ally or self that shields the target for 150% of your spell power.

It also increases movement speed by 25% and attack speed by 25% while the shield lasts. To unlock this ability, you must defeat Azariel the Sunbringer.

V Rising The Winged Horror Boss Rewards

You’ll be rewarded with an Ice Whirlwind once you’ve defeated the Winged Horror Boss and extracted the V Blood.