8 Best Pokemon Magikarp Jump Friendship Items

Friendship Items in Pokemon: Magikarp Jump will make making friends with support Pokemon a lot easier and will let you get their help at the pond and during competitions at the League. These items can be purchased for Diamonds, but some are only unlocked by completing Leagues.
In this guide, we’ll look at the best friendship items in Pokémon: Magikarp Jump, including their support Pokémon, cost, and effects.
1. Lightball
Support Pokémon: Pikachu
Cost: Beat the Friend League
Effect: Based on Trainer Level, this friendship item will grant JP and has a recovery time of 1 hour 30 minutes.
2. Charcoal
Support Pokémon: Charizard
Cost: 600 Diamonds
Effect: This friendship item will grant you items:
- Skill Restore
- Purse of Coins
- Training Soda
- Power Up
- Sack of Coins
- LP Restore
It has a recovery time of 12 hours.
3. Leftovers
Support Pokémon: Snorlax
Cost: 500 Diamonds
Effect: This item will provide 10x Food and has a recovery time of 50 minutes.
4. Damp Rock
Support Pokémon: Slowpoke
Cost: 350 Diamonds
Effect: This item helps recover other skills, but only one, and that is also selected randomly and has a recovery time of 12 hours.
5. Flame Plate
Support Pokémon: Litten
Cost: 250 Diamonds
Effect: This item will grant you JP and has a recovery time of 3 hours 30 minutes.
6. Meadow Plate
Support Pokémon: Rowlet
Cost: 450 Diamonds
Effect: This friendship item will grant you lots of coins and has a recovery time of 4 hours.
7. Splash Plate
Support Pokémon: Popplio
Cost: 500 Diamonds
Effect: This friendship item will give you sunken treasure and has a recovery time of 7 hours.
8. Mystic Water
Support Pokémon: Piplup
Cost: Beat the Quick League
Effect: This friendship item will recover 1 Training Point and be upgradeable with a 1 hour 30 minutes recovery time.