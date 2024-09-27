8 Best Pokemon Magikarp Jump Friendship Items

Friendship Items in Pokemon: Magikarp Jump will make making friends with support Pokemon a lot easier and will let you get their help at the pond and during competitions at the League. These items can be purchased for Diamonds, but some are only unlocked by completing Leagues.

In this guide, we’ll look at the best friendship items in Pokémon: Magikarp Jump, including their support Pokémon, cost, and effects.

1. Lightball

Support Pokémon: Pikachu

Cost: Beat the Friend League

Effect: Based on Trainer Level, this friendship item will grant JP and has a recovery time of 1 hour 30 minutes.

2. Charcoal

Support Pokémon: Charizard

Cost: 600 Diamonds

Effect: This friendship item will grant you items:

Skill Restore

Purse of Coins

Training Soda

Power Up

Sack of Coins

LP Restore

It has a recovery time of 12 hours.

3. Leftovers

Support Pokémon: Snorlax

Cost: 500 Diamonds

Effect: This item will provide 10x Food and has a recovery time of 50 minutes.

4. Damp Rock

Support Pokémon: Slowpoke

Cost: 350 Diamonds

Effect: This item helps recover other skills, but only one, and that is also selected randomly and has a recovery time of 12 hours.

5. Flame Plate

Support Pokémon: Litten

Cost: 250 Diamonds

Effect: This item will grant you JP and has a recovery time of 3 hours 30 minutes.

6. Meadow Plate

Support Pokémon: Rowlet

Cost: 450 Diamonds

Effect: This friendship item will grant you lots of coins and has a recovery time of 4 hours.

7. Splash Plate

Support Pokémon: Popplio

Cost: 500 Diamonds

Effect: This friendship item will give you sunken treasure and has a recovery time of 7 hours.

8. Mystic Water

Support Pokémon: Piplup

Cost: Beat the Quick League

Effect: This friendship item will recover 1 Training Point and be upgradeable with a 1 hour 30 minutes recovery time.