Dead Island 2 Named Zombies Locations Guide

Dead Island 2 is finally upon us, and it brings gore-tastic zombie mayhem. There are hundreds of zombies in Dead Island 2 divided into various categories like walkers, Screamers and Runners. Among these ordinary flesh-devouring foes, some of the zombies are named and they are connected to Dead Island 2’s quests in one way or another.
While these named zombies can be Apex variants, a lot of them are just regular zombies with no special abilities and are fairly easy to take down. It is important to take down these Dead Island 2 named zombies if you are interested in acquiring all the different lockbox and security access keys for loot throughout Hell-A.
Dead Island 2 named zombies locations
There are a total of 85 named zombies in Dead Island 2 and most of them are either bosses or special ones that drop key items once killed. These named zombies are spread among the categories and most of them only appear after triggering specific events in the game.
We will be briefly covering all 85 unique zombies with their names, locations and the rewards they drop when killed in Dead Island 2.
Becki the Bride
Type: Crusher Zombie
You will encounter Becki as a boss in Halperin Hotel at the end of “Room Service for Major Booker” quest.
Reubenator
Type: Mix of all Apex Zombies
Reubenator is the final boss of the main storyline of Dead Island 2, and he will come across your path on Hollywood Boulevard.
Colt Swanson
Type: Walker zombie
You will come across this walker when going through 70 Alpine Drive in Bel-Air. Drops Swanson Mansion keycard needed to finish “Desperately Seeking Emma” main quest.
Coach Ace
Type: Runner zombie
You will come across this zombie in the tennis courtyard of Swanson Mansion. Killing Coach Ace gets you Coach’s Car Keys to get a unique weapon.
Goat Pen Marissa
Type: Walker zombie
You will encounter Marissa in Goat Pen on Bel-Air. She drops Goat Pen Keycard.
Goat Pen Troy
Type: Walker zombie
Another walker type zombie you will encounter on the patio of Goat Pen in Bel-Air.
Goat Pen Dan
Type: Walker zombie
Dan is lurking in the game room of Goat Pen on Bel-Air.
Metro Engineer
Type: Mutator zombie
Encountered as the final boss of “The End of The Line” main mission in Hollywood Boulevard’s metro. Drops maintenance area keys.
Butcho The Clown
Type: Butcher zombie
You will come across Butcho the Clown at the Pier during the “ Boardwalking Dead” main quest.
Ride Operator
Type: Shock Walker zombie
Found at the Ferris wheel area at the Pier during the “Boardwalking Dead” main quest. The ride operator drops the keys to Ferris wheel booth.
Preston
Type: Walker zombie
Preston holds the key to his own safe box. You will encounter him at the Pier in front of an open container.
Bundy
Type: Slobber zombie
Bundy is the main boss of the “Boardwalking Dead” main quest. He is roaming the Pier and drops Bundy’s keycard.
Dante
Type: Crusher zombie
You will encounter him inside the lifeguard tower at Pier. Dante must die for you to gain access to “Fool’s Gold” side quest.
Bob
Type: Shock Walker zombie
You will encounter Bob as the main boss in Serling Hotel during “Plumbing the Depths” main quest. He drops Janitor’s Keys when defeated.
Henry
Type: Walker zombie
A regular zombie roaming an alley near Serling Hotel on Ocean Avenue. He drops the server room keycard needed to progress “The Search for Truth” main quest.
Zephron
Type: Hazmat Walker zombie
You will encounter Zephron along with other Hazmat Walkers during “The Search for the Truth” main quest in Ocean Avenue.
Specimen: Noah
Type: Mutator zombie
Noah is the main boss of the quest “The Search for the Truth”. You will encounter Specimen: Noah in Dr Reed’s lab on Ocean’s Avenue.
M.C Spitzfire
Type: Burning Walker zombie
Spitzfire is the boss of the side quest “Cremains of the Day” and can be found inside Death Pits on Venice Beach.
L.T Hicks
Type: Runner zombie
Hicks is hiding inside a toilet on Venice Beach. You will come across him after finding the last clue for the main quest “Beach Offensive”.
Dillon
Type: Inferno Crusher zombie
Dillion is the main boss of the quest “Giant Slayer”. He can be found on Venice Beach and drops Lenny’s Parking Lot Key.
Scotty
Type: Walker zombie
Scotty can be found roaming Venice Beach near Jo’s stash. He will only appear after accepting “Jo’s Rainy Day Stash” side quest.
Brody the Lifeguard
Type: Runner zombie
Brody is found near the barricade on Venice Beach. Drops Lifeguard Hut Safe Key.
Burger 66 Server
Type: Mutator zombie
This zombie can be found near the police station on Venice Beach. Drops Burger 66 Staff Locker key.
Jo’s Shambling Body
Type: Walker zombie
Jo can be found in a parking lot on Venice Beach. You will come across him during “Jo’s Rainy-Day Stash” side quest.
Phil
Type: Crusher zombie
You will come across Phil during “Justifiable Zombicide” main quest in the Water Treatment Plant on Beverly Hills. Drops Gate Control Room Key.
Nikki Gutte
Type: Screamer zombie
Nikki is the main boss of “Justifiable Zombicide” main quest and can be found inside her home in Beverly Hills.
SSG Hernandez
Type: Crusher zombie
Hernandez can be found near an ambulance outside a garage in Beverly Hills. Drops Biohazard Container key when defeated.
Farouk
Type: Walker zombie
Farouk can be found inside his house in Beverly Hills. He will only spawn during the “Resurrect the Rex” side quest.
Nosy Neighbor
Type: Runner zombie
She appears near a bus in Beverly Hills and drops the Garage Safe key.
Col Evans
Type: Slobber zombie
Evans appears alongside two more zombies in “Kwon with the Wind” main quest. He is on the way to Monarch Studios in Beverly Hills. Drops Deadzone Keycard required to progress further in the story.
Monarch Security
Type: Walker zombie
Roaming the hallways of Monarch Studios, this security zombie is tough to take down and drops the Security Cooler key. You will come across Monarch Security during “Kwon with the Wind” main quest in Beverly Hills.
Alesis Hernandez
Type: Slobber zombie
Alesis is the boss of “Michael Anders and the Holy Grail” mission in Beverly Hills area. She is usually roaming around Monarch Studios.
Metro Ticket Taker
Type: Slobber zombie
The ticket taker will only spawn in Hollywood Boulevard after finishing the main quest line of Dead Island 2. Drops Ticket Office Safe Key.
Hotel Security
Type: Shock Walker zombie
This zombie only spawns in a parking area near Halperin Hotel after completing “Room service for Major Booker” main quest. Drops Security Guard’s safe Key.
Drill Sergeant
Type: Crusher zombie
You will encounter this crusher on your way back to Bel-Air after completing “Room Service for Major Booker” main quest. Drops Military Supplies Key.
Goat Pen Brock
Type: Crusher zombie
Brock appears in the gym of Goat Pen in Bel-Air. He only spawns after completing “the Chosen One” main quest and drops Brock’s Safe Key.
Michael’s Protégé
Type: Walker zombie
He appears after completing “O Michael, Where Art Thou?” main quest in Beverly Hills. Drops Michael’s safe key when defeated.
Pvt Kramer
Type: Walker zombie
Appears alongside Evans during “Kwon with the wind” main quest near the Monarch Studios in Beverly Hills. Drops Deadzone Keycard.
Major Ryan
Type: Runner zombie
The third and the final named zombie during “Kwon with the Wind” quest near the Monarch Studios in Beverly hills. He has the final Deadzone keycard.
Dave
Type: Shock Walker zombie
Dave only appears outside Farouk’s House during “Resurrect the Rex” side quest. Drops Farouk’s House Key.
Brentwood Staff
Type: Walker zombie
This zombie appears in Beverly Hills after your first encounter with the screamers. Drops Brentwood Waste key.
Target Practice
Type: Butcher zombie
This zombie spawns in Beverly Hills area after completing “Boardwalking Dead” main quest. It drops Nikki’s Prize Key.
Mutated Guest
Type: Mutator zombie
This mutator zombie appears in Halperin Hotel after “the Search for Truth” main quest. Drops Fancy Leather Trunk Key on defeat.
Carolyn Sanchez
Type: Walker zombie
You will encounter this zombie only after killing Kelli Jo Longeteig in Monarch Studios.
Jennifer Emrick
Type: Walker zombie
Appears in Monarch studios after killing Kelli Jo Longeteig.
Kelli Jo Longeteig
Type: Runner zombie
Appears in Monarch Studios after you encounter the screamers for the first time. Drops Kelli Jo’s Suitcase Key.
Paul Everett
Type: Crusher zombie
You need to defeat Kelli Jo Longeteig in Monarch studio to make him appear.
Space Fox Prop Master
Type: Runner zombie
You will encounter Prop Master zombie in Monarch studios after completing “The Giant Slayer” main quest. Drops Space Fox 2250 Prop Key.
Wayne the Mailman
Type: Slobber zombie
Wayne appears during the very end of “My Mailman was a zombie” side quest in Bel-Air. Drops Mailman’s Key.
Crystal the Lawyer
Type: Screamer zombie
She appears in Bel-air after your first encounter with the screamers. Drops Curtis’s Safe Key when defeated.
Obi the Pool Guy
Type: Shock Runner zombie
Obi will only spawn during the final segment of “the Clean and Snatch” side quest in Bel-Air. Drops Obi’s Key.
The Cable Guy
Type: Shock Walker zombie
He only spawns after your first encounter with shock walker zombies near Monarch Studios in Bel-Air. Drops Cable Guy’s Van key once defeated.
Karaoke Bridesmaid
Type: Apex Screamer zombie
She becomes available after completing “Plumbing the Depths” main quest in Halperin Hotel. Karaoke Bridesmaid drops Laundry Room Locker key when defeated.
Military Courier
Type: Crusher zombie
The Military Courier zombie appears in the lobby of Halperin Hotel after completing “The Ravages of Caustic-X” side quest. He drops Military Courier’s key.
Sunbather
Type: Slobber zombie
This monstrosity appears after completing “The Giant Slayer” main quest in Halperin Hotel area. Sunbather drops Poolside Bio Container key when defeated.
Officer McKenzie
Type: Walker zombie
This zombie appears on Venice Beach to the southwest of the Police station. Officer McKenzie only appears after completing “Cold Pork” side quest and drops Officer’s Lockbox Key.
Rose
Type: Screamer zombie
Rose can be found on Venice Beach near Rose’s Tattoo Parlor. She drops Rose’s Storage Box Key.
Nick
Type: Shock Walker zombie
Nick only appears after accepting “Jo’s Rainy-Day Stash” side quest on Marla’s tapas roof in Venice Beach.
Tasty Donut Boss
Type: Slobber zombie
Tasty Donut Boss only appears after completing “The Giant Slayer” main quest on Venice Beach. He drops tasty donut safe key.
Ollie
Type: Runner zombie
Ollie only appears on Venice Beach after completing “The Giant Slayer” main quest. He drops Skate Things safe Key when defeated
Jack Jones
Type: Walker zombie
Jones spawns during the “Beach Offensive” main quest to the North of Venice Beach. He drops the Strongman Cooler Key.
Roach
Type: Runner zombie
Roach appears at the South of Tasty donut store on Venice Beach during the “Beach Offensive” main quest. He drops Gang Green Safe Key.
Serling Hotel Guest
Type: Walker zombie
Serling Hotel guest zombie appears behind the OSK store in Ocean Avenue. He drops the Guest’s Keepsake Key when defeated.
CDC Viscera Cleaner
Type: Hazmat Walker zombie
This CDC zombie can be found on Santa Monica’s beach. He drops CDC Disposal Key.
Luigi Jr.
Type: Runner zombie
Luigi Jr. Spawns in the tunnels beneath the pier on Santa Monica’s beach. He drops Luigi’s Famiglia Key when killed.
Doc Marin
Type: Runner zombie
You will encounter Doc Marin during “Missing Pablo” side quest on Venice Beach. He drops Gang Green Gate Key when killed.
Serling Concierge
Type: Runner zombie
You will encounter this zombie during “Plumbing the Depths” main quest in Lotusville Mall. He drops the Serling Reception Safe Key when defeated.
Faulty Electrician
Type: Shock Walker zombie
The Faulty electrician can be found in a pit to the Northwest of Venice Beach. He drops Electrician’s Key when defeated.
Randgate Staff
Type: Slobber zombie
This zombie roams an underground garage in Ocean Avenue. He can be defeated to obtain Randgate Security Key.
Beach Hunk
Type: Burning Crusher zombie
Beach hunk will only appear in the fire Pit near Santa Monica Pier after you defeat Butcho the Clown during “Boardwalking Dead” main quest. He drops Lifeguard Kit Box Key when defeated.
A.R Oliver
Type: Slobber zombie
Oliver appears as the main boss of the side quest “Message in a Bottle” near the hotdog shop in Santa Monica.
Sigurdsson
Type: Crusher zombie
Sigurdsson appears during the side quest “The Organ Donor” on Venice Beach.
Kowalski
Type: Crusher zombie
Another zombie that appears on Venice Beach during “The Organ Donor” side quest.
Daly
Type: Crusher zombie
Daly appears during “The Organ Donor” side quest on Venice Beach.
PVT. Delgado
Type: Military Walker zombie
Delgado only spawns after you have collected two paper trails during the “Redacted” side quest on Venice Beach.
Lt. Ford
Type: Military Walker zombie
Ford appears on Venice Beach during “Diaries of the Dead” mission after finishing the game. He drops Redacted journal which starts Redacted side quest.
Lt. Bryant
Type: Mutator zombie
Bryant appears during the closing sections of “Diaries of the Dead” side quest on Venice Beach. You must first complete the main game.
Signal Officer
Type: Military Walker zombie
He appears during “Diaries of the Dead” side quest on Venice Beach.
The Site Foreman
Type: Apex Mutator zombie
He only appears after “Rage Quit” main story quest at a construction site in Beverly Hills. The site foreman drops Foreman’s key when defeated.
Misha The Singer
Type: Screamer zombie
Misha only appears after you play some music during “The Ballad of Rikky Rex” side quest in Rikky’s house in Beverly Hills. She drops Rikki’s Kitchen Keys when defeated.
The Guitarist
Type: Flaming Runner zombie
Appears during “The Ballad of Rikky Rex” side quest after playing some tunes. The guitarist’s spawn location is Rikky’s house in Beverly Hills.
The Drummer
Type: Crusher zombie
The drummer appears after playing the music in “The Ballad of Rikki Rex” side quest inside Rikky’s house on Beverly Hills.
Starla Taylor-Moore
Type: Apex Crusher zombie
Only appears after completing the game’s main quest in Hollywood Boulevard, right to the entrance of Old Dynasty Theatre. She drops Starla’s safe Key when defeated.
Eschaton Doctor
Type: Apex Screamer zombie
Only appears in Metro section of Hollywood Boulevard after completing the main quest. She drops the Eschaton safe key once taken down.
Party Bouncer
Type: Apex Crusher zombie
Only appears outside Rikky’s house after completing “The Ballad of Rikky Rex” side quest. Party Bouncer drops the Bouncer’s Key.
Colt’s Gal Cindy
Type: Screamer zombie
She appears in front of Swansong Mansion in Bel-Air during “Creature Comforts” side quest. You must interact with the safe in the master bedroom of Swansong mansion to make her spawn. Cindy drops Cindy’s safe key when defeated.
Eddie Greenthumbs
Type: Butcher zombie
Eddie only spawns after completing “Boardwalk Dead” main quest and “Creature Comforts” side quest in Bel-Air. He drops Landscaper’s Keys when taken down.