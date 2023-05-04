Dead Island 2 Named Zombies Locations Guide

Dead Island 2 is finally upon us, and it brings gore-tastic zombie mayhem. There are hundreds of zombies in Dead Island 2 divided into various categories like walkers, Screamers and Runners. Among these ordinary flesh-devouring foes, some of the zombies are named and they are connected to Dead Island 2’s quests in one way or another.

While these named zombies can be Apex variants, a lot of them are just regular zombies with no special abilities and are fairly easy to take down. It is important to take down these Dead Island 2 named zombies if you are interested in acquiring all the different lockbox and security access keys for loot throughout Hell-A.

Dead Island 2 named zombies locations

There are a total of 85 named zombies in Dead Island 2 and most of them are either bosses or special ones that drop key items once killed. These named zombies are spread among the categories and most of them only appear after triggering specific events in the game.

We will be briefly covering all 85 unique zombies with their names, locations and the rewards they drop when killed in Dead Island 2.

Becki the Bride

Type: Crusher Zombie

You will encounter Becki as a boss in Halperin Hotel at the end of “Room Service for Major Booker” quest.

Reubenator

Type: Mix of all Apex Zombies

Reubenator is the final boss of the main storyline of Dead Island 2, and he will come across your path on Hollywood Boulevard.

Colt Swanson

Type: Walker zombie

You will come across this walker when going through 70 Alpine Drive in Bel-Air. Drops Swanson Mansion keycard needed to finish “Desperately Seeking Emma” main quest.

Coach Ace

Type: Runner zombie

You will come across this zombie in the tennis courtyard of Swanson Mansion. Killing Coach Ace gets you Coach’s Car Keys to get a unique weapon.

Goat Pen Marissa

Type: Walker zombie

You will encounter Marissa in Goat Pen on Bel-Air. She drops Goat Pen Keycard.

Goat Pen Troy

Type: Walker zombie

Another walker type zombie you will encounter on the patio of Goat Pen in Bel-Air.

Goat Pen Dan

Type: Walker zombie

Dan is lurking in the game room of Goat Pen on Bel-Air.

Metro Engineer

Type: Mutator zombie

Encountered as the final boss of “The End of The Line” main mission in Hollywood Boulevard’s metro. Drops maintenance area keys.

Butcho The Clown

Type: Butcher zombie

You will come across Butcho the Clown at the Pier during the “ Boardwalking Dead” main quest.

Ride Operator

Type: Shock Walker zombie

Found at the Ferris wheel area at the Pier during the “Boardwalking Dead” main quest. The ride operator drops the keys to Ferris wheel booth.

Preston

Type: Walker zombie

Preston holds the key to his own safe box. You will encounter him at the Pier in front of an open container.

Bundy

Type: Slobber zombie

Bundy is the main boss of the “Boardwalking Dead” main quest. He is roaming the Pier and drops Bundy’s keycard.

Dante

Type: Crusher zombie

You will encounter him inside the lifeguard tower at Pier. Dante must die for you to gain access to “Fool’s Gold” side quest.

Bob

Type: Shock Walker zombie

You will encounter Bob as the main boss in Serling Hotel during “Plumbing the Depths” main quest. He drops Janitor’s Keys when defeated.

Henry

Type: Walker zombie

A regular zombie roaming an alley near Serling Hotel on Ocean Avenue. He drops the server room keycard needed to progress “The Search for Truth” main quest.

Zephron

Type: Hazmat Walker zombie

You will encounter Zephron along with other Hazmat Walkers during “The Search for the Truth” main quest in Ocean Avenue.

Specimen: Noah

Type: Mutator zombie

Noah is the main boss of the quest “The Search for the Truth”. You will encounter Specimen: Noah in Dr Reed’s lab on Ocean’s Avenue.

M.C Spitzfire

Type: Burning Walker zombie

Spitzfire is the boss of the side quest “Cremains of the Day” and can be found inside Death Pits on Venice Beach.

L.T Hicks

Type: Runner zombie

Hicks is hiding inside a toilet on Venice Beach. You will come across him after finding the last clue for the main quest “Beach Offensive”.

Dillon

Type: Inferno Crusher zombie

Dillion is the main boss of the quest “Giant Slayer”. He can be found on Venice Beach and drops Lenny’s Parking Lot Key.

Scotty

Type: Walker zombie

Scotty can be found roaming Venice Beach near Jo’s stash. He will only appear after accepting “Jo’s Rainy Day Stash” side quest.

Brody the Lifeguard

Type: Runner zombie

Brody is found near the barricade on Venice Beach. Drops Lifeguard Hut Safe Key.

Burger 66 Server

Type: Mutator zombie

This zombie can be found near the police station on Venice Beach. Drops Burger 66 Staff Locker key.

Jo’s Shambling Body

Type: Walker zombie

Jo can be found in a parking lot on Venice Beach. You will come across him during “Jo’s Rainy-Day Stash” side quest.

Phil

Type: Crusher zombie

You will come across Phil during “Justifiable Zombicide” main quest in the Water Treatment Plant on Beverly Hills. Drops Gate Control Room Key.

Nikki Gutte

Type: Screamer zombie

Nikki is the main boss of “Justifiable Zombicide” main quest and can be found inside her home in Beverly Hills.

SSG Hernandez

Type: Crusher zombie

Hernandez can be found near an ambulance outside a garage in Beverly Hills. Drops Biohazard Container key when defeated.

Farouk

Type: Walker zombie

Farouk can be found inside his house in Beverly Hills. He will only spawn during the “Resurrect the Rex” side quest.

Nosy Neighbor

Type: Runner zombie

She appears near a bus in Beverly Hills and drops the Garage Safe key.

Col Evans

Type: Slobber zombie

Evans appears alongside two more zombies in “Kwon with the Wind” main quest. He is on the way to Monarch Studios in Beverly Hills. Drops Deadzone Keycard required to progress further in the story.

Monarch Security

Type: Walker zombie

Roaming the hallways of Monarch Studios, this security zombie is tough to take down and drops the Security Cooler key. You will come across Monarch Security during “Kwon with the Wind” main quest in Beverly Hills.

Alesis Hernandez

Type: Slobber zombie

Alesis is the boss of “Michael Anders and the Holy Grail” mission in Beverly Hills area. She is usually roaming around Monarch Studios.

Metro Ticket Taker

Type: Slobber zombie

The ticket taker will only spawn in Hollywood Boulevard after finishing the main quest line of Dead Island 2. Drops Ticket Office Safe Key.

Hotel Security

Type: Shock Walker zombie

This zombie only spawns in a parking area near Halperin Hotel after completing “Room service for Major Booker” main quest. Drops Security Guard’s safe Key.

Drill Sergeant

Type: Crusher zombie

You will encounter this crusher on your way back to Bel-Air after completing “Room Service for Major Booker” main quest. Drops Military Supplies Key.

Goat Pen Brock

Type: Crusher zombie

Brock appears in the gym of Goat Pen in Bel-Air. He only spawns after completing “the Chosen One” main quest and drops Brock’s Safe Key.

Michael’s Protégé

Type: Walker zombie

He appears after completing “O Michael, Where Art Thou?” main quest in Beverly Hills. Drops Michael’s safe key when defeated.

Pvt Kramer

Type: Walker zombie

Appears alongside Evans during “Kwon with the wind” main quest near the Monarch Studios in Beverly Hills. Drops Deadzone Keycard.

Major Ryan

Type: Runner zombie

The third and the final named zombie during “Kwon with the Wind” quest near the Monarch Studios in Beverly hills. He has the final Deadzone keycard.

Dave

Type: Shock Walker zombie

Dave only appears outside Farouk’s House during “Resurrect the Rex” side quest. Drops Farouk’s House Key.

Brentwood Staff

Type: Walker zombie

This zombie appears in Beverly Hills after your first encounter with the screamers. Drops Brentwood Waste key.

Target Practice

Type: Butcher zombie

This zombie spawns in Beverly Hills area after completing “Boardwalking Dead” main quest. It drops Nikki’s Prize Key.

Mutated Guest

Type: Mutator zombie

This mutator zombie appears in Halperin Hotel after “the Search for Truth” main quest. Drops Fancy Leather Trunk Key on defeat.

Carolyn Sanchez

Type: Walker zombie

You will encounter this zombie only after killing Kelli Jo Longeteig in Monarch Studios.

Jennifer Emrick

Type: Walker zombie

Appears in Monarch studios after killing Kelli Jo Longeteig.

Kelli Jo Longeteig

Type: Runner zombie

Appears in Monarch Studios after you encounter the screamers for the first time. Drops Kelli Jo’s Suitcase Key.

Paul Everett

Type: Crusher zombie

You need to defeat Kelli Jo Longeteig in Monarch studio to make him appear.

Space Fox Prop Master

Type: Runner zombie

You will encounter Prop Master zombie in Monarch studios after completing “The Giant Slayer” main quest. Drops Space Fox 2250 Prop Key.

Wayne the Mailman

Type: Slobber zombie

Wayne appears during the very end of “My Mailman was a zombie” side quest in Bel-Air. Drops Mailman’s Key.

Crystal the Lawyer

Type: Screamer zombie

She appears in Bel-air after your first encounter with the screamers. Drops Curtis’s Safe Key when defeated.

Obi the Pool Guy

Type: Shock Runner zombie

Obi will only spawn during the final segment of “the Clean and Snatch” side quest in Bel-Air. Drops Obi’s Key.

The Cable Guy

Type: Shock Walker zombie

He only spawns after your first encounter with shock walker zombies near Monarch Studios in Bel-Air. Drops Cable Guy’s Van key once defeated.

Karaoke Bridesmaid

Type: Apex Screamer zombie

She becomes available after completing “Plumbing the Depths” main quest in Halperin Hotel. Karaoke Bridesmaid drops Laundry Room Locker key when defeated.

Military Courier

Type: Crusher zombie

The Military Courier zombie appears in the lobby of Halperin Hotel after completing “The Ravages of Caustic-X” side quest. He drops Military Courier’s key.

Sunbather

Type: Slobber zombie

This monstrosity appears after completing “The Giant Slayer” main quest in Halperin Hotel area. Sunbather drops Poolside Bio Container key when defeated.

Officer McKenzie

Type: Walker zombie

This zombie appears on Venice Beach to the southwest of the Police station. Officer McKenzie only appears after completing “Cold Pork” side quest and drops Officer’s Lockbox Key.

Rose

Type: Screamer zombie

Rose can be found on Venice Beach near Rose’s Tattoo Parlor. She drops Rose’s Storage Box Key.

Nick

Type: Shock Walker zombie

Nick only appears after accepting “Jo’s Rainy-Day Stash” side quest on Marla’s tapas roof in Venice Beach.

Tasty Donut Boss

Type: Slobber zombie

Tasty Donut Boss only appears after completing “The Giant Slayer” main quest on Venice Beach. He drops tasty donut safe key.

Ollie

Type: Runner zombie

Ollie only appears on Venice Beach after completing “The Giant Slayer” main quest. He drops Skate Things safe Key when defeated

Jack Jones

Type: Walker zombie

Jones spawns during the “Beach Offensive” main quest to the North of Venice Beach. He drops the Strongman Cooler Key.

Roach

Type: Runner zombie

Roach appears at the South of Tasty donut store on Venice Beach during the “Beach Offensive” main quest. He drops Gang Green Safe Key.

Serling Hotel Guest

Type: Walker zombie

Serling Hotel guest zombie appears behind the OSK store in Ocean Avenue. He drops the Guest’s Keepsake Key when defeated.

CDC Viscera Cleaner

Type: Hazmat Walker zombie

This CDC zombie can be found on Santa Monica’s beach. He drops CDC Disposal Key.

Luigi Jr.

Type: Runner zombie

Luigi Jr. Spawns in the tunnels beneath the pier on Santa Monica’s beach. He drops Luigi’s Famiglia Key when killed.

Doc Marin

Type: Runner zombie

You will encounter Doc Marin during “Missing Pablo” side quest on Venice Beach. He drops Gang Green Gate Key when killed.

Serling Concierge

Type: Runner zombie

You will encounter this zombie during “Plumbing the Depths” main quest in Lotusville Mall. He drops the Serling Reception Safe Key when defeated.

Faulty Electrician

Type: Shock Walker zombie

The Faulty electrician can be found in a pit to the Northwest of Venice Beach. He drops Electrician’s Key when defeated.

Randgate Staff

Type: Slobber zombie

This zombie roams an underground garage in Ocean Avenue. He can be defeated to obtain Randgate Security Key.

Beach Hunk

Type: Burning Crusher zombie

Beach hunk will only appear in the fire Pit near Santa Monica Pier after you defeat Butcho the Clown during “Boardwalking Dead” main quest. He drops Lifeguard Kit Box Key when defeated.

A.R Oliver

Type: Slobber zombie

Oliver appears as the main boss of the side quest “Message in a Bottle” near the hotdog shop in Santa Monica.

Sigurdsson

Type: Crusher zombie

Sigurdsson appears during the side quest “The Organ Donor” on Venice Beach.

Kowalski

Type: Crusher zombie

Another zombie that appears on Venice Beach during “The Organ Donor” side quest.

Daly

Type: Crusher zombie

Daly appears during “The Organ Donor” side quest on Venice Beach.

PVT. Delgado

Type: Military Walker zombie

Delgado only spawns after you have collected two paper trails during the “Redacted” side quest on Venice Beach.

Lt. Ford

Type: Military Walker zombie

Ford appears on Venice Beach during “Diaries of the Dead” mission after finishing the game. He drops Redacted journal which starts Redacted side quest.

Lt. Bryant

Type: Mutator zombie

Bryant appears during the closing sections of “Diaries of the Dead” side quest on Venice Beach. You must first complete the main game.

Signal Officer

Type: Military Walker zombie

He appears during “Diaries of the Dead” side quest on Venice Beach.

The Site Foreman

Type: Apex Mutator zombie

He only appears after “Rage Quit” main story quest at a construction site in Beverly Hills. The site foreman drops Foreman’s key when defeated.

Misha The Singer

Type: Screamer zombie

Misha only appears after you play some music during “The Ballad of Rikky Rex” side quest in Rikky’s house in Beverly Hills. She drops Rikki’s Kitchen Keys when defeated.

The Guitarist

Type: Flaming Runner zombie

Appears during “The Ballad of Rikky Rex” side quest after playing some tunes. The guitarist’s spawn location is Rikky’s house in Beverly Hills.

The Drummer

Type: Crusher zombie

The drummer appears after playing the music in “The Ballad of Rikki Rex” side quest inside Rikky’s house on Beverly Hills.

Starla Taylor-Moore

Type: Apex Crusher zombie

Only appears after completing the game’s main quest in Hollywood Boulevard, right to the entrance of Old Dynasty Theatre. She drops Starla’s safe Key when defeated.

Eschaton Doctor

Type: Apex Screamer zombie

Only appears in Metro section of Hollywood Boulevard after completing the main quest. She drops the Eschaton safe key once taken down.

Party Bouncer

Type: Apex Crusher zombie

Only appears outside Rikky’s house after completing “The Ballad of Rikky Rex” side quest. Party Bouncer drops the Bouncer’s Key.

Colt’s Gal Cindy

Type: Screamer zombie

She appears in front of Swansong Mansion in Bel-Air during “Creature Comforts” side quest. You must interact with the safe in the master bedroom of Swansong mansion to make her spawn. Cindy drops Cindy’s safe key when defeated.

Eddie Greenthumbs

Type: Butcher zombie

Eddie only spawns after completing “Boardwalk Dead” main quest and “Creature Comforts” side quest in Bel-Air. He drops Landscaper’s Keys when taken down.