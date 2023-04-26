Dead Island 2 Biohazard Container Key Location

Dead Island 2 players are always keen and excited to take on the challenges by getting the items from the unlockable containers whose keys can be obtained by killing zombies. Dead Island 2 Biohazard Container key is one such key to open the Biohazard container. Inside this container, you will find a valuable item in Dead Island 2.

But to find the key to the Biohazard container, you need to take out a powerful and aggressive zombie. But do not worry; we will help you defeat the zombie through our guide.

Where can you find the Biohazard Container

You can come across the biohazard container in the Beverly Hills Region of Dead Island 2.

In the center of this region, you will see a giant mansion. Head inside that mansion’s ground floor and turn left by the stairs. You will find the Biohazard Container there, along with yellow bins.

How to get the Dead Island 2 Biohazard Container Key

To find the key, turn back from the container and leave the gate of the house. As soon as you leave the house, turn left. On the left side, you can sight two military trucks. You can see Sergeant Hernandez eating a body off the floor by the military truck.

To get the Biohazard container key, you need to take out this zombie. Remember that no matter how strong your level is, this zombie will be a little higher in level than you. However, it is recommended to be at least level 20 to fight him as he is powerful and challenging to defeat.

Use explosives and firearms to kill Sergeant Hernandez effectively. After you kill him, he will drop the key to the biohazard container. Pick the key and go to the location of the container.

Unlock the container using the key to obtain the Acid Rain Blue Print. This blueprint helps you upgrade your weapons in Dead Island 2. This is how you can quickly get the Biohazard Container Key in Dead Island 2.