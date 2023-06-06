Dead Island 2 Nikki’s Prize Key Location

You need Nikki’s Prize Key in Dead Island 2 to open Nikki’s Bounty Reward. You can find it in a mansion in Beverly Hills, near the hiking trail in the area. The Dead Island 2 Nikki Prize key is not far from the safe itself. Simply finding the key will not help you unlock the bounty. You have to fulfill some conditions as well.

Nikki’s Bounty Reward location

You can unlock the Nikki Bounty Reward in Beverly Hills after completing the 20th main story mission, “Boardwalking Dead.” The zombie you need to kill to get the key for the reward spawns only after completing this mission, not before.

The Nikki Bounty Reward is inside the mansion in Dead Island 2, and you may have trouble finding it. In the Beverly Hills area, you see this mansion at the northwest corner of the settlement.

It is the last mansion that has a direct path leading to the main road, next to the hiking trail. The mansion also has two flags in Dead Island 2, so it won’t be too hard to spot.

Enter the house from the hiking trail, and from the first turn, enter the door on your right. From the living room, head up the stairs. A bookshelf will be in front of you with doors on both sides. Take the exit on the right, and to the immediate right of this door is the entrance to the closet.

Head into the closet and look under the hanging rod beside the shoe compartment. You find a small safe here named Nikki’s Bounty Reward in Dead Island 2.

How to find Nikki’s Prize Key in Dead Island 2

Now that we know how to find the safe let us go and get the Nikki Prize Key that will allow us to open the safe. Again, starting from the mansion’s entrance towards the hiking trail, follow the path further northeast.

Along the road, you can spot the Apex zombie named Target Practice. Being an Apex zombie, Target Practice’s hands act as shields and are immune to any attack type. You must lure in the zombie to attack you and then counter when it is open.

Remember that Apex zombies, while being agile and powerful, also heal by eating the corpses around, so you want to ensure that Target practice doesn’t run away from you to recover. You must kill the zombie and get the Nikki Prize Key in Dead Island 2.

Once you have the key, enter the mansion and open the Nikki Bounty Reward in Dead Island 2.