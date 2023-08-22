Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Armors

Unless you are playing a class like Monk, you are going to need high-quality armor if you wish to survive in Act 2 and 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3. Armor sets in Baldur’s Gate 3 not only increase your Armor Class but also provide various buffs and skills. With the right armor equipped in BG3, you can gain access to spells that your class otherwise might not have.

This guide is about 10 of the best Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will get to know where you can go to get these armors and what effects they give to the players who are using them.

#1 Disintegrating Night Walkers

Type: Boots

Quality: Rare

Movement plays a vital role for players in Baldur’s Gate 3. That is the reason, these boots are quite good to escape hurdles on the surface. Defeat True Soul Nere to get Disintegrating Night Walkers.

Once you have put on these very rare boots, it will provide you access to The Night Walker. Along with that, you will also get the Misty step which is a level 2 Conjuration Spell. It can help you to escape the battlefield quickly.

These boots give you the ability to not get Entangled, Enwebbed, Slip, or Ensnared on the surface where grease or ice can be seen. These boots are beneficial for the area where you experience ice or grease on the surface. Additionally, this armor is made for secrecy in honor of Shar.

#2 Shadow Of Menzoberranzan

Type: Helmet

Quality: Uncommon

During your gameplay in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be able to start the quest “Protect the Myconid Circle”. The location of this quest can be found in Myconid Colony in the area of Underdark in the Treasure room. The coordinates of the room are X: 50 Y: 75.

The Shadow of Menzoberranzan helmet is a light armor but is quite helpful to keep your character safe when you have no other choice to select from. This armor gives you access to the ability of Shrouded in Shadow. This ability helps you to be invisible unless you cast any of your spells. The invisibility can go away if you take any damage and you are going to attack anyone.

#3 Adamantine Splint Armour

Type: Heavy Armour (AC 17)

Quality: Rare

Adamantine Splint Armour can be acquired by finishing the quest of The Adamantine Forge. Once you have completed the quest, you will get this armor as a reward in return. However, before you can craft this armor at the forge, you need to find the Splint Mould within the Grymforge area.

Adamantine Splint Armour is considered one of the best armors in Baldur’s Gate 3 as it reduces all incoming damage by 2. Adamantine Splint Armour protects you from critical hits and enemies that attack you are affected by the Reeling debuff for 3 turns. This gives them a -1 Attack Roll penalty.

#4 Grymskull Helm

Type: Helmet

Quality: Rare

Grymskull Helm is considered the best helmet armor in the game of Baldur’s Gate 3. You need to make your way to Adamantine Forge where you will be confronting Grym. Once you are there, pull the lava valve and the Grym will come into existence in front of you. Kill the forge protector to loot the Grymskull Helm.

Grymskull Helm provides resistance to Fire damage and protects the wearer from taking Critical Hits from enemies. On top of that, Grymskull Helm also gives you access to Hunter’s Mark spell.

#5 Boots Of Aid And Comfort

Type: Boots

Quality: Uncommon

Boots Of Aid And Comfort can be bought from a merchant whoso name is Novice Grat. The location to find this merchant is in the Goblin Camp. You can reach the camp and slay the leader of the Goblin, so you can get the boots of Aid.

When you finally equipped these uncommon boots on your character, you get 3 Temporary HP. These boots can give healing spells. If you want to heal yourself for temporary need, this armor is best to get it. It gets activated when you heal another target and gives you 3 Temporary HP.

#6 Wapira’s Crown

Type: Helmet

Quality: Uncommon

In order to get Wapira’s Crown, you need to finish the quest of Save the Refugees in Baldur’s Gate 3. This location of the quest can be found in Druid Grove.

This Wapira’s Crown is an uncommon helmet that can give you the ability of Crowning Glory in Baldur’s Gate 3. This ability of this armor can provide you 1d6 HP at the time when you help someone to get healed. This armor is a great resource to gain health and helpful on the battlefield.

#7 Cap Of Curing

Type: Helmet

Quality: Uncommon

Cap of Curing can be found at the location of Druid Grove nearby Alfira. Once you reach this place, you will be able to see a locked chest, you can open it and get this Cap of Curing helmet Armor. This Helmet is Excellent to use on a Bard character. Keeping this helmet on a Bard character can give your allies 1d6 HP.

#8 Circlet Of Fire

Type: Helmet

Quality: Uncommon

In order to acquire Circlet of Fire, you need to finish the quest of “Rescue the Grand Duke“. You will get this uncommon helmet as a reward for the completion of the quest.

There are chances that you can find this armor at another place nearby Shattered Sanctum of Goblin Camp. This location has several chests which might contain the Circlet of Fire.

The good part of this uncommon helmet armor is that once you have equipped it, this can give you casting capabilities. It will provide you with extra spell slots.

#9 Circlet Of Blasting

Type: Helmet

Quality: Rare

Circlet of Blasting is a rare Helmet in Baldur’s Gate 3. This armor can be bought from Blurg at the price of 650 GP. You can find the location of Blurg in Ebonlake Grotto. This rare helmet gives you the spell of Scorching Ray. This is an Evocation Spell of level 2 which give you the accessibility to aim three fire rays. You can aim these fire rays from a far distance of 18 meters. The fire damage it does is 2d6.

#10 Headband Of Intellect

Type: Helmet

Quality: Rare

There is no specific location to look for the Headband of intellect helmet armor in Baldur’s Gate 3. You need to explore Baldur’s Gate 3 areas and regions as you can only get this armor from the random monster when you will defeat him and get the reward in the form of this armor.

This armor increase the intelligent points of your character in Baldur’s Gate 3. The intelligent points this rare helmet gives are +4. As we know, how important intelligence points are to use your numerous skills and different spells. So, this is the best armor to make full use of your spells and skills.