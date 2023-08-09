Baldur’s Gate 3 Goblin Leaders Guide

In Act 1 of BG 3, you will encounter a quest called Save the Refuges. You will have to either aid the Goblin side or eradicate it. If you choose the latter option and side with the Tiefling, you must embark on the goblin camp to kill the three Goblin Leaders in Baldur’s Gate 3. These will be commanding the war band and preparing for the war against the Druids.

As it turns out, they will have also captured a Druid named Halsin and tortured him for information. So to complete this quest and eliminate the goblin leaders, you must head west from the Blighted Village. This way, you will come across the Goblin Leaders encampment in BG3.

You can enter it quickly if you have completed the sidequest to rescue the Goblin Sazza and make a deal with her to meet the cultist Nightwarden Minthera. This way, once you succeed and go to the Goblin camp, Sazza will vouch for you and gain you entry into the Goblin camp.

Also, an important thing to note is that you should not engage the goblins at the camp. They will outnumber you vastly, and you will be defeated. Instead, it would be best to utilize your strategies using Deception, Intimidation, and Persuasion skills to get near the goblin leaders. Somewhat fool them into gaining your trust.

This way, they will become vulnerable to your killing intent, and you can take them down in BG3.

How to defeat all Goblin leaders in Baldur’s Gate 3

We have covered all the details of eliminating these Goblin leaders with relative ease and dealing a significant blow to the Goblin side in BG3.

True Soul Gut

You will find her in the middle section of the Goblin camp (Shattered Sanctum). Once you interact with her, she exclaims that you must be branded to show your true allegiance to their side.

After you select the first option, she will ask you to follow her to her chambers. Once inside, a cut scene will play in which she will offer you a potion to drink. That potion of werejackal blood will put you to sleep in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You should take a human or any other character not immune to poison for this potion to work. This way, you will faint. When you reawaken, you will be in chains at the Defiled Temple area in BG3.

So select the option “Preserve your strength,” and True Soul Gut will come to have you execute. Then Korrilla will appear behind her and slit this Goblin leader’s throat killing True Soul Gut in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Nightwarden Minthara

Once you have dealt with the first Goblin leader, you can set your sights on eliminating the second Goblin leader. Who will happen to be Nightwarden Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3.

She is located on the northeastern side of the Shattered Sanctum. So follow the goblin Rozzak and make your way to her. He will tell her that the scouting party is missing, and hearing that the Goblin leader will enrage and threaten the goblin.

After this conversation, she will turn to you, her thoughts will mingle with yours, and she will recognize you as a true soul in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Nightwarden Minthara will then ask whether you are here to join her hunt. You can then inquire what it is that they are hunting. She possesses the weapon, so the cultist should not discover that the weapon they seek is right in their grasp.

Furthermore, she will also mention torturing the Druid Halsin and that they are on the verge of breaking him. Then she will ask you to speak, and you can choose the second option to gain her trust in BG3. After this, you can say that you know the location. Hearing this, the Nightwarden Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be pleased and demand that you show it to her.

Then she will order you to go to the tiefling camp and open the gates from the inside. You should select the option to do her bidding, and after the dialogue session ends, the Nightwarden Minthara will go with Rozzak to prepare the warband.

Just as she is about to cross the wooden bridge, so need to aim your weapon at the support. This way, the bridge will break, Nightwarden Minthara will fall to her death, and you will get rid of the second of the three Goblin Leaders in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Dror Ragzlin

To take down the final Goblin Leader, you must first drink the Potion of Invisibility and push Dror Ragzlin down in BG3.

You will encounter this Goblin leader and his horde of goblins on the north section of the Shattered Sanctum. So after drinking the potion and waiting for a short while, you will observe that Dror Ragzlin will be standing at the center of the stage.

So climb onto it and then adjust yourself to push him off towards the open edge on the northeastern end.

As it turns out, there will be a giant hole at that end, which will be pretty deep and lead to the spider’s den. So the fall should do the trick and kill Dror Ragzlin in BG3.

After dealing with all three goblin leaders, you can kill the other goblin soldiers by poisoning the Booze tub. This method will kill most of them slowly, and you will also have dealt a significant blow to the Goblin side as well in Baldur’s Gate 3