The Whispering Depths is one of the many secret locations and is located below the Blighted Village in Baldur’s Gate 3. Whispering Depths is a dungeon that is occupied by multiple fierce spiders but also home to great loot.

Whether by choice or by accident while exploring the Blighted Village, you are definitely going to end up in Whispering Depths during Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3. To help you navigate this extremely challenging area, we have prepared this handy guide.

BG3 Whispering Depths location

The Whispering Depths dungeon is hidden beneath the Blighted village in BG3 and can be accessed in multiple ways. All of the ways to enter the dungeon are mentioned below for your convenience.

The best route leading to Whispering Depths in BG3 is an abandoned well. The said well is present in the central square of Blighted Village. Once you reach the well, you have to pass a perception check, so you can go inside the well to make your way to enter the dungeon.

Another location to enter the dungeon is through the house of the Blacksmith. It is located at the northeast side of the Blighted Village at the coordinates (X: 31, Y: 438). Once you are inside the house, you need to find a room there with some cobwebs on the floor. Once you remove those webs, a hole will appear that leads to the basement.

Go inside the basement and look for the forge room in the southwest. Inside the room, there is a cracked wall that you need to break in order to finally enter the Whispering Depths Dungeon. One more way to enter the dungeon is by going to the upper floor of the same forge room in the southwest. You can jump on the crates at the west to go up and then break the wall which will lead you to the dungeon.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Whispering Depths walkthrough

Whispering Depths has a lot of phase spiders which are scattered across this dungeon. This dungeon is littered with cobwebs in every corner of the cave. Keep in mind to save the throws that will help you to bring out your party from the cobwebs.

Once you are webbed, you will be unable to move. If you want to escape the Enwebbed status, you need to find Spiderstep Boots at the coordinates (X: -510, Y: -400) in the large chamber of the Whispering depth. Once you reach this location, you will find a chest that you need to open to get these boots.

You will also encounter the boss of this dungeon who is The Phase Spider Matriarch. You need to defeat it and you will get an item in return.

Phase Spider Matriarch boss fight

You can find the boss in the center of the Whispering Depths dungeon on the upper level, but you must prepare yourself first to initiate the battle with her in BG3. The preparation is to destroy the eggs of the Phase Spider Matriarch. This boss has the ability to teleport from one place to another during the fight and bring all those eggs along with her to attack you.

If you destroy all the eggs in the dungeon and then start the fight with the boss, she cannot hatch and bring these eggs. It will be easier for you to fight her this way. You can use the fire spell which will let you burn the eggs.

If you find her on the web bridge, you can shoot at the web bridge which will do some intense damage to her. Repeating this activity 4 to 5 times will eventually result in killing her. Once she is dead, you will get Poisoner’s Robe as a drop. Along with that, every member of the party will get 20 experience.

How to find the Dark Amethyst

Dark Amethyst is available in the Whispering Depths dungeon of Baldur’s Gate 3. You can find the exact location of the Dark Amethyst at the coordinates (X: -564, Y: -355), right beneath the area where you see the boss patrolling.

It also allows you to open the book of The Necromancy of Thay. Acquiring this book is an essential step during the Search the Cellar quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Whispering Depths Underdark entrance

One of the fascinating facts about Whispering Depths is that it also acts as a portal to Underdark in BG3. You can find this path close to where you fight the boss, so make your way to the chasm area to Whispering Depths fast travel point. This area is located at the coordinates (X: -550, Y: -351).

You will find a gaping hole in the surface. Always remember that this area is quite high in height which a character cannot bear to survive if he wants to jump down. In order to land safely, you need to have a Feather Fall Spell, which you can use to go down without staking your Character’s life.