Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Circle Of Stars Druid Build

Circle of the Stars druid is a new subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduced with patch 8. A powerful spellcaster who can use starry constellations and manipulate them to their advantage, this subclass provides you with extremely fascinating features.

With three mythical starry maps, you can either conjure a dragon, a healing chalice, or a furious archer to aid you in difficult battle situations. For this reason, we will help you craft an extremely powerful Circle of the Stars Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3, which focuses on major firepower by controlling both the skies and land.

Level 1 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

At level 1 of the Druid class, we can select our character’s appearance and attributes. As we are going with a non-origin character for our Circle of the Star Druid build, select the following options.

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Druid

You can’t select the subclass at level 1.

You will get two cantrips as a reward for using the Druid as your starting class.

Shillelagh: Turns your staff or club into a magical weapon that deals 4-11 Bludgeoning damage. You also use your spellcasting ability instead of your strength modifier.

Thorn Whip: Deals 1d6 piercing damage and pulls the creature 3m towards you. Pulling doesn’t work on huge enemies.

Skill Points: Strength (8), Dexterity (14+2), Constitution (14), Intelligence (10), Wisdom (15+1), Charisma (10).

Level 2 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

Upon reaching level 2, your HP will increase to 17 from 10. At this point, you can also select your subclass.

Subclass: Circle of the Stars

You will get the following subclass features as a reward.

Wild Shape: You can change into a beast as an action. Can be used twice per short rest. The beast and the character have separate HP.

Star Map: You can use a map of stars to cast Guiding Bolt.

Starry Form: Allows you to use a Wild Shape Charge to take on Starry Form instead.

You will also get a couple of spells here.

Star Map Guiding Bolt: Allows you to deal 4d6 radiant damage against an enemy. You will have an advantage on your next attack roll against the same enemy.

Guiding Bolt: Allows you to deal 4d6 radiant damage against an enemy. You will have an advantage on your next attack roll against the same enemy.

With the Starry Form Subclass feature, you can also unlock three Starry Forms.

Starry Form Archer: With this starry form, you can cast Luminous Arrow.

Starry Form Chalice: Upon using a healing spell that uses a spell slot, you can cast Chalice Healing.

Starry Form Dragon: Allows you to cast Dazzling Breath as a bonus action. Upon making a Saving Throw to maintain Concentration, a roll of 9 or lower is considered a 10. This means you can’t roll lower than 10.

You can also prepare 5 spells at this point. Our recommendations are.

Longstrider: Increases movement speed by 3m.

Create or Destroy Water: Allows you to create or destroy a body of water.

Thunderwave: Deals 2d8 Thunder damage to the enemies. They still take half damage on save.

Ice Knife: Deals 1d10 piercing + 2d6 cold damage to the enemies. The knife explodes even on a save.

Healing Word: Heal a creature you can see for 1d4 + 3.

Level 3 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

Upon reaching level 3, your HP will increase to 24 from 17. You can also prepare one more spell at this point, and you also gain access to certain level 2 spells.

Spike Growth: Grows spikes that make the terrain difficult. The enemy’s speed is reduced to half in the region, and they take 2d4 piercing damage for every 1.5m movement.

Level 4 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

As soon as you reach level 4, your HP will increase to 31 from 24. You will also get a bonus cantrip. Our recommendation is.

Poison Spray: Deals 1d12 poison damage to the enemies.

You can prepare one more spell as your spell slots increase to 7. Our recommendation is.

Hold Person: This level 2 spell allows you to hold a creature that can’t move, act, or react. Any attack on the creature within 3m is always a critical hit.

The first Feat slot for the Circle of the Stars Druid also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement: Invest both points in Wisdom to increase it up to 18.

Level 5 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

Upon reaching level 5, your HP will increase to 38 from 31. A new class feature is also unlocked.

Wild Strike: If you make an unarmed strike while in Wild Shape, you get an extra attack as a bonus.

You also get a subclass feature, Star Map.

Level 3 spells also unlock at this point, and you gain level 3 spell slots. Our recommendation to prepare for the next spell is.

Plant Growth: Replace Spike Growth with this level 3 transmutation spell. It creates a difficult terrain that quarters the movement speed of enemies for the next 10 turns.

Sleet Storm: Summons a storm that disrupts the concentration of spellcasters, douses any fire, and creates an ice surface.

Level 6 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

Upon reaching level 6, your HP will increase to 45 from 38. You will also gain a new subclass feature called Cosmic Omen.

Cosmic Omen: Upon long rest, you can increase or decrease your attack rolls and saving throws. Your allies get an increment in their ability checks.

You can now prepare your 10th spell at this point.

Moonbeam: Deals 2d10 radiant damage to any creature standing in the beam or starting its turn in the beam. On save, enemies still take half the damage.

Level 7 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

As soon as you reach level 7, your HP will increase to 52 from 45. Level 4 spells also unlock. You can now prepare your 11th spell.

Conjure Woodland Being: Summons a dryad to fight alongside you. She can use Nature’s Step, entangle enemies, and summon a wood woad.

Conjure Minor Elemental: Remove the Moonbeam spell to use this level 4 conjuring spell. It summons a minor elemental that fights alongside you.

Level 8 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

As soon as you reach level 8, your HP will increase to 59 from 52. You can now prepare another spell. Our recommendation is.

Wall of Fire: Creates a wall of fire that deals 5d8 fire damage to the enemies standing close to it.

The second Feat slot also unlocks at this point.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Wisdom to increase it to 20.

Level 9 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

Upon reaching level 9, your HP will increase to 66 from 59. You will also gain a couple of subclass features.

Cosmic Omen: Allows you to use a reaction to change the outcome of certain rolls.

Star Map: Summon a star map that can use Guiding Bolt.

At this point, level 5 spells also unlock. We recommend preparing the following ones.

Mass Cure Wounds: Heals you and nearby allies for 3d8 + 5.

Conjure Elemental: Conjures an elemental that fights alongside you.

Level 10 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

As soon as you reach level 10, your HP will increase to 73 from 66. You will get an additional class action.

Improved Wild Strike: Upon using an unarmed strike in Wild Shape form, you can now make two attack rolls as a bonus.

You also get a new subclass feature.

Twinkling Constellations. All of your starry forms are improved. Archer’s damage and Chalice’s Healing is improved by 1d8. Dragon can now fly at a speed of 6m.

You will also get one more cantrip as a reward.

Produce Flame: Creates a flame in your hand that illuminates the area. Deals 1-8 fire damage when thrown at enemies.

You can now prepare 15 spells at this point. Our next recommendation is.

Confusion: Confuses enemies that attack at random, wander around, and even skip their turns.

Level 11 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

Upon reaching level 11, your HP will increase to 80 from 73. You will also gain access to level 6 spells.

Heal: Heals a creature for 70 HP and removes Blindness and any disease.

Level 12 Selections for Circle of Stars Druid Build

Upon reaching the final level of the Circle of Stars Druid build in Baldur’s Gate 3, your HP will increase to 87 from 80. Prepare the following spell.

Wall of Thorns: Deals 7d8 piercing damage to the enemies and entangles them.

At this point, the final Feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Alert: You gain a +5 bonus to your initiative rolls, and you can’t be surprised.

With all the level selections done, it is time to focus on the armor and weapons selection for our Circle of the Stars druid.

Best Gear and Accessories for Circle of Stars Druid Build

Head: Hood of the Weave. You get a +2 bonus to the Spell Save DC and Spell Attack Rolls.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection: Grants you a +1 bonus for Armor Class and Saving Throws.

Armor: Armor of Moonbasking. You gain 22 temporary hit points by casting Wild Shape. While these points are active, all incoming damage is reduced by 1. You also get a +2 bonus to your Armor Class and have an advantage on your Saving Throws.

Gloves: Gloves of Belligerent Skies. Upon dealing thunder, lightning, or radiant damage, you also inflict 2 turns of reverberation upon enemies.

Boots: Evasive Boots. Increases Acrobatics and Armor Class by +1.

Rings: Killer’s Sweetheart (upon killing a creature, your next attack roll is always a critical hit. Can be used once per long rest), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Increases the Constitution of its wearer to 23.

Best Weapons for Circle of Stars Druid Build

For the long-range weapon, go with the Hellrider’s Longbow. It has the following weapon properties.

Deals 1d8 + 4 piercing damage.

Grants you a +3 bonus to initiative rolls and advantage on Perception Skill checks

+1 weapon enchantment.

There is a chance for an enemy to catch Faerie Fire each turn.

For a shield, we recommend the legendary Viconia’s Walking Fortress. It has the following properties.

When an enemy hits you with a melee attack, you can use your reaction to deal 2-8 Force damage. It also makes enemies prone unless they pass a Dexterity Saving Throw.

You gain an advantage on saving throws against spells. Spell attack rolls against you have a disadvantage.

For the main-hand weapon, we will be using the legendary staff, Markoheshkir. It has the following weapon properties.