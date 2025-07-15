Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP College Of Glamour Bard Build

College of Glamour is a new subclass for the Bard class in Baldur’s Gate 3, introduced with patch 8. This musician primarily focuses on exploiting the enemy’s fears and creating surfaces that can prove hazardous to them.

With access to a large variety of spells, the College of Glamour bard can wreak havoc on enemies and play as a support for the allies. With excellence in mind control, you can exploit your enemies and even turn them against themselves with this build.

In this guide, we will help you craft the best College of Glamour build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Level 1 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

At level 1 for the Bard Class, you can’t select the subclass. However, you can access the character creation screen and select the following attributes.

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Bard

You can also choose two cantrips as a starter bonus for the bard class.

Vicious Mockery: Insult an enemy to deal 1d4 Psychic damage. They have a disadvantage on their next attack roll.

Mage Hand: Summons a celestial hand that can move objects.

You can also learn 4 spells at level 1. Our recommendations are.

Healing Word: Heals your allies for 1d4 + 3.

Dissonant Whispers: Frightens a creature by dealing 3d6 psychic damage. They have a disadvantage on their attack rolls.

Thunderwave: Deals 2d8 psychic damage to enemies and pushes them away.

Longstrider: Increases the movement speed by 3m.

Skill Points: Strength (8), Dexterity (15+1), Constitution (14), Intelligence (10), Wisdom (10), Charisma (14+2).

With the above selections, you will get the following proficiencies.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows. Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords, and Spears.

Skills: Medicine, Deception, Intimidation, Performance, and Persuasion.

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

Upon reaching level 2, your HP will increase to 17 from 10. You will also get a class action at this point.

Jack of All Trades: Add half of your Proficiency Bonus to skill checks you are not proficient with.

You will also get a bonus action as a gift.

Song of the Rest: You and your allies are revitalized as you have taken a short rest.

You can also select one spell at this point. Our recommendation is Faery Fire.

Faery Fire: All enemies within light turns visible, and attack rolls against them have an advantage.

Level 3 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

As soon as you reach level 3, your HP will increase to 24 from 17. At this point, you can now select the subclass for your bard.

Subclass: College of Glamour.

You will get a bonus action for selecting this subclass.

Mantle of Inspiration: Give two of your allies 5 temporary hit points. If they are attacked with a weapon, the attacker becomes charmed.

You can also learn a new spell. Our recommendation is Hold Person.

Hold Person: This level 2 spell allows you to hold an enemy who can’t act, react, or move. Any attack on it within 3m is always a critical strike.

Level 4 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

Upon reaching level 4, your HP increases to 31 from 24. You will get a cantrip as a bonus.

Minor Illusion. Creates an illusion that tempts enemies to investigate.

For the spell, go with the Cloud of Daggers.

Cloud of Daggers: Summons a cloud of daggers that deal 4d4 slashing damage to the enemies.

The first feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Charisma to increase it to 18.

Level 5 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

As soon as you reach level 5, your HP will increase to 38 from 31. You will also get the following class features.

Font of Inspiration: You regain all of your Bardic Inspiration after a long or short rest.

Improved Bardic Inspiration: The bonus gained from Bardic Inspiration increases by +1d8.

For the next spell, choose Fear.

Fear: Enemies drop everything and become fearful. They also have a disadvantage on their Ability Checks and Attack Rolls.

Level 6 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

Upon reaching level 6, your HP will increase to 45 from 38. You will also get two bonus class actions.

Countercharm: You and allies within 9m have an advantage on saving throws against being charmed or frightened.

Mantle of Majesty Command: Command an enemy to move closer, flee, drop to the ground, or freeze.

For our next spell, select Glyph of Warding.

Glyph of Warding: Inscribe a circle with arcane glyphs. It activates when an enemy steps on it.

Level 7 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

As soon as you reach level 7, your HP will increase to 52 from 45. You will gain access to level 4 spells and can choose 1.

Confusion: This spell confuses a group of enemies. They attack randomly, wander around, or even skip their turns.

Level 8 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

Upon reaching level 8, your HP will increase to 59 from 52. For your next spell, select Plant Growth for proper crowd control.

Plant Growth: Summons thorny vines that reduce the speed of enemies by a quarter.

The first feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Charisma stat to increase it to 20.

Level 9 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

At level 9, the HP for your College of Glamour Bard will increase to 66 from 59. You can select a level 5 spell at this point. Our recommendation is Hold Monster.

Hold Monster: Paralyzes a creature who can’t act, react, or move. Any attack against it within 3m is always a critical hit.

Level 10 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

Upon reaching level 10, your HP will increase to 73 from 66. You will also get the following class feature.

Improved Bardic Inspiration: The bonus gained from Bardic Inspiration rises to +1d10.

You can also add two more skills at this point. Our recommendations are Intimidation and Performance.

For the bonus cantrip, select Friends.

Friends: Gain advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature.

For the next spell, select Dominate Person.

Dominate Person: Make a humanoid fight alongside you. Every time it takes damage, it throws a Wisdom saving throw against your dominion. It can’t be used on allies.

For Magical Secrets, select the following spells.

Spirit Guardians: Summons a guardian to protect you. It deals 3d8 radiant or 3d8 necrotic damage to nearby enemies. They still take half damage on save.

Hunger of Hadar: Deals 2d6 cold + 2d6 acid damage to enemies at the end and start of their turns. They also get blinded within the sphere.

Level 11 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

Upon reaching level 11, your health will increase to 80 from 73. Prepare Eyebite as your next spell.

Eyebite: You can inflict dread or sickness upon enemies. They are also put to sleep.

Level 12 Selections for College of Glamour Bard

Upon reaching level 12, your HP will increase to 87 from 80. For your final spell, go with Otto’s Irresistible Dance.

Otto’s Irresistible Dance: Make an enemy dance uncontrollably. You will have an advantage on your attack rolls against this enemy.

The final feat slot unlocks at this point.

Feat: Alert: Grants a +5 bonus to your initiative rolls, and you can’t be surprised.

Best Gear and Accessories for College of Glamour Bard Build

Hood: Hood of the Weave. Roll your damage die with advantage.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Increases your Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1.

Armor: Bhaalist Armor. Gain a +2 bonus to your initiative rolls. Enemies with 2m range become vulnerable to piercing damage unless they are resistant or immune to it.

Gloves: Helldusk Gloves. Grants a +1 bonus to Spell Attack Rolls, Spell Save DC, and Strength Saving Throws. You deal bonus 1d6 fire damage to the enemies when attack with a weapon.

Boots: Evasive Boots. Grants a +1 bonus to Acrobatics and Armor Class.

Rings: Ring of Protection (grants a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Saving Throws), Band of Mystic Scoundrel (After hitting an enemy with a weapon attack, you can cast illusion or enchantment spells as bonus actions).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Sets the wearer’s constitution at 23.

Best Weapons for College of Glamour Bard Build

For our best College of the Glamour Bard build in Baldur’s Gate 3, we will be using Hellrider’s Longbow as the ranged weapon. It has the following weapon characteristics.

+1 weapon enchantment.

Deals 1d8 + 5 piercing + 1d6 fire damage to the enemies.

Gains a +3 bonus to initiative rolls and an advantage on Perception ability checks.

Once per turn, it is a chance for the enemy to catch Faerie Fire.

For a shield, we recommend the legendary Viconia’s Walking Fortress. It has the following properties.

When an enemy hits you with a melee attack, you can use your reaction to deal 2-8 Force damage. It also makes enemies prone unless they pass a Dexterity Saving Throw.

You gain an advantage on saving throws against spells. Spell attack rolls against you have a disadvantage.

For the main-hand weapon, we will be using the legendary staff, Markoheshkir. It has the following weapon properties.