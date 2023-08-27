How To Become Unholy Assassin Of Bhaal In Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a lot of cults in Baldur’s Gate 3. All of these have different agendas and their own champions and followers who carry out the desires of these cults. All cults have different ways of inducting new members into their cults. One of the cults you come across in BG3 is the Cult of Bhaal, the murder god who exalts all murderers. To join the Cult of Bhaal, players need to become the Baldur’s Gate 3 Unholy Assassin of Bhaal. In this guide, we will explain how to do that.

How to become the Unholy Assassin of Bhaal in BG3

During your time in Act 3 of BG3, players will learn about the mysterious murders taking place in Open Hand Temple. You are tasked with finding out the culprit behind these murders. This quest to solve the murders also leads players to meet the Bhaalists and become the Unholy Assassin of Bhaal in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Finding the target list

To become the Unholy Assassin of Bhaal, players need to find the list of targets who are on Bhaalist hit list. The list is found in Act 3 during the mission Solve the Open Hand Temple Murders. During the quest, head to Fraygo’s Flophouse coordinates X: -11, Y: 75. Once Inside the flophouse, head to the second floor and then climb the ladder into the attic.

Inside the attic, use the shapeshifter’s key at the locked wardrobe to enter the secret room behind the wardrobe. Inside the secret room, players can find the Bloodstained Parchment on the table.

Read the parchment from your inventory and you learn all the people the Bhaalists have on their list.

Kill the murder targets

Now, your actual quest requires you to find and save these targets but to become the Unholy Assassin of Bhaal, players need to kill the remaining targets on the list.

After you kill your first target whoever it may be. Doing so will allow players to meet Olfaith Olumssdottir who is impressed by your dedication as a murderer and offers you a path to becoming an ‘Avatar of Slaughter’. For this, players need to kill another target from the list. Olfaith also hands you another list so you can choose which target you want to kill.

Olfaith makes a demand that players need to also cut off the target’s hand as they would need it for what comes later.

Path to Murder Tribunal

After you get your second kill, Olfaith will visit you and order you to visit the Murder Tribunal. To enter the Murder Tribunal, players need to go to Candulhallow’s Tombstones. There, players need to talk to the ‘Sicarius’ at the door and tell them that they wish to become the Unholy Assassin.

Candulhallow’s Tombstones can be found just north of Elfsong Tavern, next to the cemetery. Head inside the shop and inside the last room, players can find a locked cellar door. At the door, whisper the phrase ‘Sicarius’ and you can enter the cellar to go to the Murder Tribunal.

Inside the Tribunal, players can find a dwarf ready for slaughter. The guard offers you to kill the dwarf. Take the offer and kill the dwarf. Guards will allow you to enter the Murder Tribunal where you will meet Sarevok Anchev, the overseer of Bhaalist cult.

Becoming the Unholy Assassin of Bhaal in BG3

Inside Murder Tribunal, players will meet Sarevok Anchev. Talk to Sarevok and ask him who is still alive, and discuss Orin, after which Sarevok will judge you for the mantle of BG3 Unholy Assassin of Bhaal.

Here, Saverok summons the form of one of your targets and asks how you killed him. Tell him that you killed the target then cut off the target’s hand. Saverok will deem you worthy.

From here, follow Saverok and he will bring you to a blood pond where the Hollyphant Investigator Valeria is. Saverok demands that you kill Valeria if you wish to become the Unholy Assassin of Bhaal.

After you kill Valeria, you will be baptized in blood, and given the Amulet of Bhaal along with the title of Unholy Assassin of Bhaal. Bhaal’s Amulet allows players to inflict bleeding on every opponent that they hit with full HP.