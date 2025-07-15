Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Arcane Archer Fighter Build

Arcane Archer is a new subclass for the Fighter in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduced with patch 8. This subclass mainly focuses on ranged attacks and dealing massive piercing damage to enemies from afar.

With correct selections, a single attack by an Arcane Archer Fighter can take down an enemy, even in the early game stages. However, they are not very adept at survival and must be kept far away from enemies’ attacks.

In this guide, we will tell you how to craft the most OP Arcane Archer Fighter build in Baldur’s Gate 3 to demolish your enemies in an instant.

Level 1 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

At level 1 for the Fighter class, you can’t select the subclass for your build. However, you can access the character creation screen and make the following selections.

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Fighter

Fighting Style: Archery (grants you a +2 bonus to ranged weapon attacks).

Skill Points: Strength (8), Dexterity (14+2), Constitution (14), Intelligence (15+1), Wisdom (10), and Charisma (10).

You will get the following proficiencies with the above selections.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Spears, Pikes, Halberds, and Glaives.

Armor: Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, and Shields.

Skills: Intimidation, Athletics, Medicine, and Survival.

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

Upon reaching level 2, your HP will increase to 20 from 18. You will also get the Action Surge class feature.

Action Surge: Allows you to immediately use an extra action in the same turn.

Level 3 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

Upon reaching level 3, your HP will increase to 28 from 20. At this point, you can now select your subclass.

Subclass: Arcane Archer

You will get a cantrip as a reward.

Guidance: You gain a +1d4 bonus to your ability checks.

You can also choose up to 3 Arcane Shots.

Arcane Shot Shadow Arrow: Deals 1d8 + 4 piercing + 2d6 psychic damage. Target becomes blind if they fail the saving throw.

Arcane Shot Piercing Arrow: Deals 1d8 + 4 piercing damage. If the enemy fails the saving throw, they take an additional 1d6 piercing damage.

Arcane Shot Bursting Arrow: Deals 1d8 + 4 piercing damage to the enemies. If they are within 3m range, they take an additional 2d6 force damage.

Level 4 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

Upon reaching level 4, your HP will increase to 36 from 28. Your first feat slot also unlocks at this point.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Dexterity to increase it to 18.

Level 5 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

As soon as you reach level 5, your HP will increase to 44 from 36. You will gain another class action.

Extra Attack: Grants you an extra attack upon making an unarmed strike or attacking with a weapon.

Level 6 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

Upon reaching level 6, your HP will increase to 52 from 44. You will get another Feat slot for being a fighter class.

Feat: Sharpshooter. You gain a -5 Attack Roll penalty to ranged weapons you are proficient with, but deal 10 extra damage. Your ranged weapons don’t receive a penalty from High Ground.

Level 7 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

As soon as you reach level 7, your HP will increase to 60 from 52. You will also gain the following subclass features.

Magic Arrow: All of your ranged attacks are considered magical to overcome enemies’ resistances.

Curving Shot: If you miss with any magical ranged attack, you have a bonus action to hit the next closest enemy with the same attack.

You can select one more Arcane Shot at this point.

Arcane Shoot Seeking Arrow: Seek an enemy with your arrow to deal 1d8 + 4 piercing damage. It also deals an additional 1d6 force damage and can put the enemy on Faerie Fire.

Level 8 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

Upon reaching level 8, your HP will increase to 68 from 60. The third feat slot also unlocks at this point.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Dexterity stat to increase it to 20.

Level 9 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

As soon as you reach level 9, your HP will increase to 76 from 68. A new class feature also unlocks at this point.

Indomitable: Upon failing a saving throw, you can roll again and select the highest number.

Level 10 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

As soon as you reach level 10, your HP will increase to 84 from 76. You will also get a bonus class feature.

Arcane Shot: Resource required to use Arcane Arrows.

You will also gain one more Arcane Shot at this point.

Arcane Shot Banishing Arrow: Deals 1d8 + 5 piercing damage to the enemies and banishes them to the Feywilds.

Level 11 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

At level 11, your Arcane Archer Fighter will get another bump to their HP, as it will increase to 92 from 84. You will also get an additional class feature.

Improved Extra Attack: You can make two extra attacks after attacking with your main hand weapon.

Level 12 Selections for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

Upon reaching level 12, we will add a new class, Cleric. This will increase your HP to 99 from 92. The reason for choosing the War Cleric here is to get an additional attack per turn.

Class: Cleric

Subclass: War Domain

Subclass Feature: War Priest. Upon using an unarmed strike or weapon strike, you can use war priest charge to make an additional attack.

You also get three cantrips as a bonus for selecting the Cleric class.

Bursting Sinew: Deals 3d10 piercing damage to the enemies by bursting a corpse.

Toll of the Dead: Deals 3d12 necrotic damage to the enemies. However, if the enemy is at full health, it deals 3d8 necrotic damage instead.

Resistance: Make yourself or your allies resistant to spells and gain a +1d4 bonus to your saving throws.

Deity: Selune

Spell: Healing Word: Heal your allies for 1d4 HP.

Best Gear and Accessories for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Increases your Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1.

Armor: Bhaalist Armor. Gain a +2 bonus to your initiative rolls. Enemies within 3m become vulnerable to piercing damage unless they are immune or resistant to it.

Gloves: Helldusk Gloves. Grants a +1 bonus to Spell Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC. You deal an additional 1d6 fire damage with your weapons and get a +1 bonus to Strength Saving Throws.

Rings: Killer’s Sweetheart (upon killing a creature, your next attack roll is always a critical hit. Can be used once per long rest), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Increases the Constitution of its wearer to 23.

Best Weapons for Arcane Archer Fighter Build

For our Arcane Archer Fighter build in Baldur’s Gate 3, we will be using the Knife of the Undermountain King in our main hand. It has the following weapon properties.

+2 weapon enchantment.

1d6 + 10 piercing damage.

The number to roll a critical hit is reduced by 1. This effect stacks.

If you roll a 2 or less with the Damage roll, you get the chance to roll again, and the highest number is selected.

You will have an advantage on your attack rolls against light or heavily obscured targets.

On the off-hand, we will use Dolor Amarus. It has the following weapon properties.

+2 weapon enchantment.

1d4 + 2 piercing damage.

Upon landing a critical strike with a weapon or unarmed strike, you deal an additional 7 damage.

For the ranged weapon, use the Titanstring Bow. It has the following properties.