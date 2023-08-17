How To Get Orin’s Netherstone In Baldur’s Gate 3

During Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 2, you will need Orin’s Netherstone and two more Netherstone to liberate Orpheus. Using this item with your weapon will allow your character to deal critical damage quickly. Similarly, it also allows you to deal piercing damage to the enemies by making them vulnerable.

Orin’s Netherstone location in Baldur’s Gate 3

You must defeat Orin in the fight to get your hands on Orin’s Netherstone in BG3. For that, you need to find Orin to initiate the battle. You don’t need to go anywhere as Orin can be found inside your camp. You will not know his presence as he will impersonate one of your party members.

The cover of Orin will be blown once he abducts Lae’zel. After that, a series of events will begin in which the Bhaal Temple quest will start. Once you have made your way to the Bhaal Temple, you must pass a DC20 persuasion check to initiate the fight with Orin in BG3.

How to defeat Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Defeating Orin the Red Boss in Baldur’s Gate 3 is not a difficult task if you follow all the steps given below:

1. Don’t let party members interfere in the fight

From the start of your fight with Orin, he will take you one-on-one. The rules of this fight are that neither you nor Orin will take help from his allies. If you break this rule by taking help from the party member, he will allow all his cultists to buff him.

After that, depleting the health of Orin will be impossible due to the constant buffs from the cultists. The best strategy here is not to allow party members to help you.

To survive during the Orin fight in BG3, you can use the help of spells before the long-lasting fight. One such example is Bless which will heal you during the battle for a long duration.

2. Use Healing Word to prevent Bleed Status

During the final stages of the fight, Orin will hail bleed, inflicting attacks on you. If you do not heal yourself, you can bleed yourself to death. To save your HP, you can use the help of Healing Word, which will do so by removing Bleed Status.

3. Get Rid of Minions

During the fight, Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3 will summon many minions that will prevent you from dealing damage to Orin. To prevent that from happening, you must first get rid of them. Tackling them will first make the fight a lot easier.

You can use the help of the Lightning Bolt to get rid of the minions. This is because they are not resistant to elemental damage. Using this will open hell on them, and you can quickly eliminate them.

Rewards

Once you have defeated Orin The Red Boss in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will get your hands on Orin’s Netherstone as well as several other items given below: