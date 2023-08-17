How To Impress The Murder Tribunal In Baldur’s Gate 3

Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3 features several quests, such as Impress The Murder Tribunal, as part of the game’s storyline. During this quest, you will be given the option to either worship the Bhaal or not. Several consequences are linked to this decision in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to get Impress The Murder Tribunal quest in BG3

The Murder Tribunal is a quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 which happens in Act 2 of the game. To unlock Impress the Murder Tribunal, you need to complete these quests as prerequisites.

After completing the prerequisites, you will gain access to Act 2 of BG3. Once you have entered Act 2 of the game, you must go to the Lower City area through the Mountain Pass Route.

Enter the Canduhallow Tombstone Secret Lair

After completing the Find Dribbles the Clown, you will get your hands on the Clown’s Severed Hands. Taking the clown’s hands and traveling to the Elfsong Tavern waypoint would be best.

You will then come across the Canduhallow Tombstone at coordinates (X:88; Y:14) of Baldur’s Gate 3. Once inside the tomb, you must find Dolor’s Body in the room next to the main hall.

To find the way to the Canduhallow Tombstone Secret lair, you need to interact with the body of Dolor. The lair, however, can be accessed by the hidden door.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

To access and unlock this hidden door, you must find the painting with the butterfly sitting on top of the skull. After finding the painting, you must interact with it to reveal the Hidden Door.

Travel to the Hidden Door; you must speak anything in the Sicarius language to unlock it in Baldur’s Gate 3. After getting inside the Hidden Door, you will make your way to the front door of the Temple of the Bhaal.

The entrance to the Temple of Bhaal is protected by the Death Knight, which will not let you through. For that, you need to choose the dialogue “I Killed to the Here” and offer him the hand of Clown’s Severed Hands. Doing so will give you access to the Temple of Bhaal and Bhaalist Crypt.

How to Impress the Bhaalite Champion in BG3

Once you have gained access to the Temple of Bhaal, you must travel to the throne room. You will find all three Bhaalspawn: Amelyssan, Sendai, Illasera, and Sarevok Avchev.

These three Bhalspawns are chained to Sarevok and will obey all the orders of their master. A series of dialogues will begin with the Sarevok, where you must tell him you are looking for the Bhaal Worshiper. At the same time, tell him that you are doing so by following the blood of his victims.

Your conversation with Sarevok will go like this:

First , you must use the Clown’s Severed Hand to materialize the victim’s spirit. Your target here is to find how Bhaal Worshipper killed their victims by passing the Dialogue Check initiated at this point.

, you must use the Clown’s Severed Hand to materialize the victim’s spirit. Your target here is to find how Bhaal Worshipper killed their victims by passing the Dialogue Check initiated at this point. After passing the last Dialogue Check, you must pass another DC20 Performance or Intimation check. This is due to the presence of Jaheria in your party, as Sarevok thinks she betrayed him.

During the last DC20 Performance or Intimation check , you will also get an option to sacrifice Jaheria. This can be done to gain the trust of the Sarevok.

, you will also get an option to sacrifice Jaheria. This can be done to gain the trust of the Sarevok. If your loyalties are with your party, you can also start the fight with the Sarevok. The fight with Sarevok is explained in detail below.

Dilemma: Should You Worship Bhaal

After the dialogues with Sarevok, he will take you to the Inner Sanctum. This will happen either way if you deceive him or gain his trust. Here, you will begin another dialogue with the Sarevok.

You will also find Valeria there, now the Sarevok prisoner. The dialogue option that you will choose will determine the life of Valeria.

Whatever option you choose here will not save Valeria from getting killed by the cultist of Sarevok. But there is one upside to Valeria’s sacrifice: her blood will make you the Bhaal Worshiper.

You can also fight the Sarevok in Baldur’s Gate 3 because you do not want to become his worshipper.

Sarevok fight and rewards in BG3

Before defeating Sarevok in BG3, you will get another couple of choices that will determine the rewards that you will get. All of the choices and the rewards associated with them are mentioned here:

Either Choice

Amulet of Bhaal – You will gain access to this accessory which will let you deal Bleed Damage to the enemies. Amulet of Bhaal will only work if your enemy has full health.

You will gain access to this accessory which will let you deal Bleed Damage to the enemies. Amulet of Bhaal will only work if your enemy has full health. Forgotten, Bloodied Halls (Acolyte) – If you become the worshipper of Bhaal, you will find Bloodied Halls in your inventory. If you choose not to become the worshipper, you will get this item later in the Undercity Ruins inside the temple.

Become a Bhaal Worshipper

Abazigal – This is an NPC you interact with to get a couple of items.

This is an NPC you interact with to get a couple of items. Jaheira – If you become a worshipper of Bhaal, you will lose Jaheria as your party member. You can recruit any character from here on, according to your choice.

If you become a worshipper of Bhaal, you will lose Jaheria as your party member. You can recruit any character from here on, according to your choice. Death of Innocence (Haunted One)

Liturgy of Blood (Acolyte)

Reject Bhaal

In Baldur’s Gate 3, if you choose not to become the worshipper of Bhaal, Sarevok will attack you, and your fight will begin. Sarevok is a demanding boss to defeat and has following attacks.

Legendary Resistance – A +10 increase in HP only if you save the preceding throw.

A +10 increase in HP only if you save the preceding throw. Murderous Strikes – the Sarevok will initiate Deathbringer Assault after dealing with four consecutive attacks on him.

the Sarevok will initiate Deathbringer Assault after dealing with four consecutive attacks on him. Deathbringer Assault – Sarevok will deal 200 damage to you using this attack.

Sarevok will deal 200 damage to you using this attack. Bhaalspawn Essence – all the Bhaalspawns: Amelyssan, Sendai, and Illasera, will use this essence to buff the Sarevok.

You will get the following items as loot from Sarevok once you defeat him. Doing so will also finish Impress the Murder Tribunal in Baldur’s Gate 3.