Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

Swarmkeeper is a new subclass for Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduced with patch 8. This subclass focuses on controlling a swarm of insects, which protects and grants various passive abilities to the summoner.

Swarmkeeper Ranger is all about dealing massive damage and hurting your enemies with your swarms without consuming actions or turns. This build leverages all the benefits of the Ranger class while adding something sinister to it.

For this reason, we have created an OP build for the Swarmkeeper Ranger that can easily demolish your enemies and keep you protected at all times.

Level 1 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

At level 1 for the Ranger class, you can’t select the subclass. However, you can access the character creation screen and select the following.

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Ranger

Favored Enemy: Bounty Hunter. You gain Proficiency in Investigation. Enemies that you hit with Ensnaring Strike have a disadvantage on their Saving Throws.

Natural Explorer: Wasteland Wanderer Fire. Grants you resistance against Fire.

Skill Points: Strength (10), Dexterity (14+2), Constitution (14), Intelligence (8), Wisdom (15+1), and Charisma (10).

You will get the following proficiencies upon selecting the stats mentioned above.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Martial weapons, Spikes, Halberds, Pikes, and Glaives.

Armor: Light Armor, Medium Armor, and Shields.

Skills: Stealth Investigation, Medicine, Perception, Survival, and Intimidation.

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

As soon as you reach level 2, your HP will increase to 20 from 12. You can also select two spells at this point.

Ensnaring Strike: You summon thorny vines that ensnare enemies.

Hunter’s Mark: Mark an enemy and deal them an extra 1d6 slashing damage upon attacking them with a weapon.

You can also select your Fighting Style as a passive.

Fighting Style: Defense: Grants a +1 bonus to your armor class upon wearing armor.

Level 3 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

Upon reaching level 3, your HP will increase to 28 from 20. At this point, you can now select your subclass.

Subclass: Swarmkeeper

Subclass Feature: Prey’s Scent. Your swarm deals more damage to the enemy marked with Hunter’s Mark.

Cantrip: Mage Hand. Summons a celestial hand that can manipulate objects.

Spell: Faerie Fire. All the enemies within light turn visible, and attack rolls against them have an advantage.

You can now select one more spell. Our recommendation is.

Hail of Thorns: Thorns deal weapon damage to the enemies and explode to deal additional 1-10 piercing damage to the target and surrounding enemies. On save, thorns still explode.

At this point, you can also select your Gathered Swarm.

Flurry of Moths: Summons a swarm of moths that fight alongside you. Once per turn, they do one of three things. Either deal psychic damage to the enemies, blind them, or teleport you to a safe location.

Level 4 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

As soon as you reach level 4, your HP will increase to 36 from 28. You can now access your first feat slot.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Dexterity stat to increase it to 18.

Level 5 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

Upon reaching level 5, your HP will increase to 44 from 36. You will also gain an additional class action.

Extra Action: Can make an Extra Attack after making an unarmed strike or a melee attack.

You will also get a spell as a bonus.

Web: Summons a flammable web that enwebs enemies.

You can also select one more spell. Our recommendation is.

Spike Growth: Summons thorns which deal 2d4 piercing damage to the enemies that move 1.5 through it.

Level 6 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

As soon as you reach level 6, your HP will increase to 52 from 44. You will get the option to choose your second Favored Enemy.

Favored Enemy: Ranger Knight. Grants you skill proficiency in History and makes you proficient with Heavy Armor.

At this point, you can also select your next Natural Explorer passive.

Wasteland Wanderer Cold: Grants you resistance against cold.

Level 7 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

Upon reaching level 7, your HP will increase to 60 from 52. You will also gain the following subclass feature.

Writhing Current: Resource required to cast Writhing Tide.

Writhing Tide: Use your swarm to lift you in the air and grants you a movement speed of 3m. This will protect you from difficult terrain.

You can also select one spell at this point.

Lesser Restoration: Cure a creature from disease, poison, blindness, and paralysis.

Level 8 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

At level 8, your HP will increase to 68 from 60. You will also get a bonus class feature.

Land’s Stride Difficult Terrain: Difficult Terrain no longer affects you.

You will also gain access to your second feat slot at this point.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Dexterity to increase it to 20.

Level 9 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

Upon reaching level 9, your HP will increase to 76 from 68. You will also get one more spell at this point.

Gaseous Form: Transforms yourself or an ally into a gas. You can’t fall and can pass through narrow openings.

We also recommend selecting the following level 3 spell.

Conjure Barrage: Deals 2d8 slashing damage to the enemies with a barrage of weapons.

Level 10 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

As soon as you reach level 10, your HP will increase to 84 from 76. At this point, you can now select your third Favored Enemy.

Favored Enemy: Sanctified Stalker. Grants you proficiency in Religion, and you learn Sacred Flame.

You can now select one more passive from Natural Explorer

Wasteland Wanderer Poison: Grants you resistance against poison.

You will also gain a bonus action.

Hide in Plain Sight: Camouflage to become invisible and gain a +10 bonus to your stealth checks upon standing still.

Level 11 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

On reaching level 11, your HP will increase to 92 from 84. You will also gain a subclass feature at this point.

Mighty Swarm: Your swarm becomes stronger and deals an additional 1d damage with regular attacks.

Select the following spell for your level 11 Swarmkeeper Ranger.

Lightning Arrow: Deals 4d8 lightning + 2d8 lightning damage to the enemies. They still take half damage on a save.

Level 12 Selections for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build

As soon as you reach level 12, your HP will increase to 100 from 92. The final feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Alert. You gain a +5 bonus to your initiative rolls and can’t be surprised.

Best Gear and Accessories for Swarmkeeper Build

Head: Circlet of Hunting. You gain a +1d4 bonus to your attack rolls against enemies marked with Hunter’s Mark, Guiding Bolt, or Faerie Fire.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Increases your Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1.

Armor: Bhaalist Armor. Grants a +2 bonus to initiative rolls. Enemies within 3m become vulnerable to piercing damage unless they are immune or resistant to it.

Gloves: Legacy of the Masters. Gain a +2 bonus to attack and damage rolls with weapons. You also gain a +1 bonus to Strength Saving throws.

Boots: Evasive Boots. Grants a +1 bonus to Acrobatics and Armor Class.

Best Weapons for Swarmkeeper Ranger Build in BG3

For this build, we will be using the legendary Gontr Mael as the ranged weapon. It has the following properties.

+3 weapon enchantment.

Deals 1d8 + 8 piercing + 2 piercing damage.

Possibly inflicts Guiding Bolt upon a successful hit.

Celestial Haste.

Creates light that illuminates a radius of 6m.

For the melee weapon, go with Phalar Aluve. It has the following weapon characteristics.