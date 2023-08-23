How To Get The Potent Robe In Baldur’s Gate 3

As the name suggests, Potent Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a clothing item best suited for caster types that will not be in the thick of the fight. However, it is special because it provides the wearer with increased damage using Cantrips.

Additionally, it provides you with additional hit points once activated. This Lightweight Robe is regarded as one of the most difficult items to acquire in Baldur’s Gate 3, increasing its appeal even more.

Acquiring the Potent Robe in BG3

You cannot find this rare armor piece of Potent Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3 by simply killing a certain foe or looting chests. You will acquire it only by participating in the Rescue the Tieflings quest. However, you can only access this quest in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate.

After completing all quests in Act 1, you will enter Shadow-cursed Lands, where you will find a quest in Last Inn. The precise location is shown in the map image above. Upon reaching there, you will meet Alfira, who will tell you about the situation of the Tiefling refugees. She will ask your help to free Tieflings Refugees kidnapped by True Souls from Druid’s Grove.

Now, you must fight your way to the Moonrise Towers and save the relatives (Tieflings refugees) of Alfira. Upon completing the quest, Alfira will be very pleased and reward you with the Potent Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Prerequisites for Acquiring the Potent Robe

Potent Robe is arguably one of the hardest armors to acquire in Baldur’s Gate 3. Atop that, there are certain prerequisites you must fulfill before getting your hands on the armor.

1. Keep Alfira alive

The first condition is that Alfira must be alive during the whole quest. You can never get the Potent Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3 if she dies. Even before Act 2, you must have seen her with the other Tieflings in Druid’s Grove. If you accidentally get her killed, then there will be no one to give you the quest.

Even if you face her in the finale of Act 1 as the Dark Urge, try to take her down without killing her. The best way to do it is to turn on the non-lethal attack option from the hot bar. So you and your teammates will knock down enemies and not kill them.

2. Accept the quest earlier

The second condition is that you must accept the quest before you head to Moonrise Towers. If you fail to meet the conditions, then you will not have a chance to claim the armor.

3. Keep Last Light Inn safe

The third condition is that during the Rescue the Tieflings quest, several foes from the Shadow Cursed Lands will attack the Last Light Inn. They will be led by a man called Fist Marcus, who will come to take Isobel away. To protect Last Light Inn, you must save Isobel and ensure that Marcus does not kidnap her.

Isobel is responsible for shielding the Inn from the Shadow Curse. If she goes down, the shield does as well. The curse affects everyone there without the shield, and they will turn hostile against you. This includes Alfira, who will likely die in this encounter. The Harpers at the Inn will help you against the attackers, so focus on Isobel and pick off anyone left.

4. Save Lakrissa

The fourth and final condition you must satisfy to get the Potent Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the safety of Lakrissa. She is among the kidnapped Tieflings, meaning she is the most important person besides Alfira. After rescuing, you must divert all your attention to returning her safe and sound. If she dies, you will never get the armor.

Also, you must save the game before starting the Rescue the Tieflings quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you cannot meet the given conditions, having a saved game can easily help you reset and try again.