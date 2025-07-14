Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Giant Barbarian Build Guide

Path of the Giants is a new subclass for the Barbarian in Baldur’s Gate 3. It was added with patch 8 of the game. This subclass focuses mainly on your strength and your ability to throw enemies and weapons to deal massive damage.

With a proper Giant Barbarian build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can hurl small to medium-sized enemies across the arena or even throw them to their doom with a simple press of a button.

However, this subclass has diminishing returns at levels 11 and 12. For this purpose, we will help you craft an amazing multiclass Giant Barbarian build with Fighter that will give you access to multiple bonus actions per turn.

Level 1 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

Level 1 is basically the character creation screen. You won’t be able to access your subclass until level 3. At this point, we recommend going with the following.

Origin: Custom

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Barbarian

Selecting Barbarian will give you access to the class action called Rage.

Rage: Deal 2 extra damage with melee, improvised weapons, and throwing. As our whole build revolves around throwing weapons, this class action will be vital to our build.

Ability Points: Strength (14+2), Dexterity (14), Constitution (15+1), Intelligence (8), Wisdom (10), Charisma (10).

With the above selections, you will get the following proficiencies.

Weapons: Simple weapons, Martial Weapons, Spears, Pikes, Halberds, and Glaives.

Armor: Light Armor, Medium Armor, and Shields.

Skills: Athletics, Medicine, Perception, and Intimidation

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

Upon reaching level 2, your HP will increase to 25 from 15. At this point, you will also gain access to another class action.

Danger Sense: You have an advantage against traps, spells, and surfaces.

Another bonus action will also unlock at level 2 for the Barbarian class.

Reckless Attack: Deals 2d6 + 19 slash damage while ignoring enemies’ resistance. You and your enemies will have an advantage on attack rolls until the next turn.

Level 3 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

Upon reaching level 3, your HP will increase to 35 from 25. At this point, you can now select your subclass, which should obviously be Path of the Giants.

Subclass: Giants

This will give you access to a subclass feature called Vaprak’s Greed.

Vaprak’s Greed: Increases your carrying capacity by a quarter.

You will get another bonus action called Giant’s Rage.

Giant’s Rage: Allows you to enter into rage and double in size. Your throw attacks now deal double the damage of rage attacks.

Cantrip: Thaumaturgy. Gives you an advantage on Intimidation and Performance checks.

Level 4 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

Upon reaching level 4, your HP will increase to 45 from 35. First feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Strength to increase it to 18.

Level 5 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

As soon as you reach level 5, your HP will increase to 55 from 45. You will also get a couple of class features.

Extra Attack: Allows you to make an Extra Attack upon using an unarmed strike or melee attack.

Fast Movement: Increases movement speed by 3m if you are not wearing Heavy Armor.

You will also get a bonus action at this point.

Boot of the Giants: Deals 9 damage by trying to kick the opponent away. However, chances of success depend on Athletics, and if you are hidden.

Level 6 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

Upon reaching level 6, your HP will increase to 65 from 55. A new amazing bonus feature is also unlocked.

Elemental Cleaver: Until the end of your rage, your weapon deals additional elemental damage. It also gains Thrown property and returns to your hand once thrown.

Level 7 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

As soon as you reach level 7, your HP will increase to 75 from 65. You will also get an additional class feature.

Feral Instinct: You gain a +3 bonus to your initiative rolls, and you can’t be surprised.

Level 8 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

Upon reaching level 8, your HP will increase to 85 from 75. The second feat slot also unlocks at this point.

Feat: Tavern Brawler. When you make an unarmed strike, use Throw, or use an improvised weapon, your Strength modifier is added twice to both Attack and Damage rolls. Make sure to add the remaining skill point to Constitution.

Level 9 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

Your HP will now increase to 95 from 85 with the Giant Barbarian build in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will get a new class feature at this point.

Brutal Critical: When you land a critical hit, you will roll another damage die as well as the normal additional critical die.

Level 10 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

Upon reaching level 10, your HP will increase to 105 from 95. You will get another bonus action.

Mighty Impel: Allows you to throw a creature that is medium-sized or smaller.

Level 11 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

Upon reaching level 11, we will now multiclass our Giant Barbarian with the Fighter Class to get the Action Surge.

Your HP will increase to 114 from 105. Select the Great Weapon Fighting as your Fighting Style.

Great Weapon Fighting: When you roll a 1 or 2 on a Damage dice with a two-handed melee weapon, the dice is rerolled once more.

Level 12 Selections for Giant Barbarian Build

Upon reaching level 12, you will now be a level 2 fighter in addition to a level 10 giant barbarian in BG3. Your HP will increase to 123 from 114. A new bonus action also unlocks.

Action Surge: Immediately gain an Extra Action to use this turn.

Best Gear and Accessories for the Giant Barbarian Build

Head: Bonespike Helmet. When you rage, enemies within a 3m radius must pass a Wisdom Saving Throw or they take 2-8 Psychic damage per turn. They will still take half damage on a save. Also grants you a +2 on Intimidation checks.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Grants a +1 bonus to your Armor Class and Saving Throws.

Armor: Bonespike Garb. Grants you temporary 15 hit points when you rage. Decreases all incoming damage by 2. When a melee attack hits the wearer, the attacker takes 6 piercing damage.

Gloves: Bonespike Gloves. Your attacks ignore the enemy’s resistance to slash, piercing, and bludgeoning damage.

Boots: Bonespike Boots. Grants you a +1 bonus towards Armor Class and Saving Throws as long as you are not wearing any armor or holding a shield. It also increases your jump speed by 1.5m.

Rings: Snowburst Ring (when you deal ice damage to the enemies, you will also create a 4.5m circle of ice around the target), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Increases the Constitution of its wearer to 23.

Best Weapons for Giant Barbarian Build in BG3

For this Giant Barbarian build in Baldur’s Gate 3, we will be using Baldur’s Giantslayer. This legendary weapon has the following properties.

Deals 2d6 + 11 slashing + 8 slashing damage.

+3 weapon enchantment.

Giant Form bonus action.

On a successful hit, double the damage from your strength modifier.

You get an advantage on your attack rolls against giants, large, and gargantuan enemies.

For the ranged weapon, use the Hellrider Bow. It has the following weapon properties.