How To Get Flawed Helldusk Armor In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Flawed Helldusk Armor Set in Baldur’s Gate 3 consists of three items. It is a heavy-weight armor and comprises Flawed Helldusk Gloves, Helmet, and Armor. Not only does this armor set offer protection, but it also offers various effects.

You can also craft it through a smith. You should not confuse this with its counterpart, the Helldusk Armor in BG3. With that out of the way, l will tell you how to obtain this armor set and what effects it offers.

Where to find Dammon in Act 2 of BG3

Dammon is a Merchant NPC working as a smith who can craft Baldur’s Gate 3 Flawed Helldusk Armor. You will encounter him in three locations. These are Druid Grove during Act I, the Last Light Inn during Act 2, and Lower City during Act III.

Since I am talking about the Flawed Helldusk Armor, I will discuss how to encounter Dammon during Act II.

You will find Dammon in the Last Light Inn of the Shadow Cursed Lands. But before doing so make sure that you have freed all the refugees in the Tiefling Refugee Camp. Doing so will enable you to interact with the Dammon in BG3.

After helping the Tiefling, go to the stables in the Last Light Inn, and you will see an Asmodeus Tiefling there. He will be the talented blacksmith, Dammon, who will have set up his blacksmith station there and craft the armor set for you. You need to provide him with all the raw materials to do so.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to craft Flawed Helldusk Armor Set in BG3

The Flawed Helldusk Armor set consists of Infernal Iron or Infernal Alloy and you can provide any of these two to Dammon. For each piece of Baldur’s Gate 3 Flawed Helldusk Armor, you need an Infernal Iron. You will need three of these to get the whole armor set.

Infernal Iron locations

For the first location, you must go to the Blighted Village. The exact coordinates for these are (x-axis -439 and y-axis -375). You will find a house in the north of the village. Enter the home and enter its basement, where you will find a chest containing the infernal Iron. You need to lockpick the chest using the Dexterity Check to open it.

You can also find Infernal Iron in the Shattered Sanctum near the Goblin Camp. The coordinates for this are (x-axis 300 and y-axis 73). Go to the back room of the camp, where you will find Tiefling Dror Ragzlin. You need to take a key from him and then use it to open the locked gate north of the camp. This will be a treasure room; unlocking it will reveal the hidden Infernal Iron.

You can find Infernal Iron in the Zhentarim Hideout at the Waukeen’s Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3. Go to the exact coordinates of x-axis -238 and y-axis -168 and you will find two locked doors. Enter the right one, and it will have two chests inside, one of which contains the coveted Infernal Iron.

Once you have collected 3 Infernal Irons, you can go to Dammon’s Blacksmith Station in the Last Light Inn. Then ask him to craft the Baldur’s Gate 3 Flawed Helldusk Armor set for you, but it is not such a good option if you plan on romancing Karlach.

Karlach is a companion who has an infernal engine burning inside of her instead of a heart. It is keeping her alive but also killing her slowly, and you will have to save her from the infernal engine if you are going to romance her. The only way to do that would be through Infernal Irons, and if you use them for crafting the Flawed Helldusk Armor in BG3, you will unfortunately not be able to help her.

But there is no need to worry. You can save Karlach and craft the armor set in Baldur’s Gate 3 using the Infernal Alloy. Infernal Alloy is an item you obtain as a reward from the Stonemason Kith at the docks in Grymforge for helping him and you only need one to craft the whole armor set.

Flawed Helldusk Armor

It is heavy armor and makes the chest piece of the Flawed Helldusk Armor set in BG3. Weighing at a whopping 20 units, you can only wear this with Heavy Armor Proficiency. Having 18 Armor Class, this armor offers Lesser Infernal Retribution and Superior Plate damage to its wearer.

But with all that perks, it also has the disadvantage of Stealth checks. With Lesser Infernal Retribution, you can deal fire damage to all nearby enemies. As with the Superior Plate Retribution, you will be able to get resistance from the piercing damage.

Flawed Helldusk Helmet

The Flawed Helldusk Helmet is the headpiece in the BG3 Flawed Helldusk Armor Set. By weight, you can consider this as medium weight in BG3. It has the ability of Magic Durability that you can use to offer bonuses on saving throws with a +1 on Constitution Saving throws and double on Spell Saving Throws.

Flawed Helldusk Gloves

The Flawed Helldusk Gloves are gloves in the Flawed Helldusk Armor Set that weigh 0.5 units and provide valuable effects. It can deal 1d4 Fire Damage and 1d4 Necrotic Damage as well. It gives a bonus of +1 on Strength Saving Throws and also has the chance to inflict Bleeding status.

Flawed Helldusk Boots

Unfortunately, the Flawed Helldusk Armor Set in BG3 does not contain boots. It consists of only the three items mentioned above. However, the armor set’s counterpart, the Helldusk Armor Set, includes a pair of boots known as the Helldusk Boots that provide Steadfast and Infernal Evasion abilities.