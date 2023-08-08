Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger Class Guide

The Ranger Class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is adept primarily at long-range combat but can also deal damage up close, making it a versatile choice for players. They can navigate the wilderness and strike down foes with their bow and arrow, and other weapons. The Ranger Class can also command beasts found within the Bg3 world and use them as companions. Rangers make an outstanding support character in a party setup due to their proficiency in taking down certain enemies, and the fact that they’re highly skilled at stealth.

The Ranger Class in Bg3 features two unique Actions and three unique subclasses. They have additional subcategories allowing you to create a character that is uniquely your own.

Ranger Hit Points

The Ranger class features a hit die of 1d10 which means that the maximum they can roll for their health will be 10. At level 1, the Ranger has a 10-hit point maximum which can be increased depending on your constitution modifier.

At each subsequent level up, you gain an additional six points per level up plus your constitution modifier.

Class Actions

The Ranger Class features two distinct Actions in Bg3, Favored Enemy and Natural Explorer. These actions further have certain subcategories that you can choose according to your preference.

Favored Enemy

This action makes you a specialist in taking down a certain type of enemy. The option you choose depends on what build you’re trying to create. You can choose one option from a total of five, each offering something unique.

Sanctified Stalker: You gain proficiency in the Religion skill and are able to cast the “Sacred Flame” spell.

Ranger Knight: You gain proficiency in the History skill and heavy armor, allowing you to equip the latter

You gain proficiency in the History skill and heavy armor, allowing you to equip the latter Mage Breaker: You gain proficiency in the Arcana skill and are able to cast the “True Strike” spell.

You gain proficiency in the Arcana skill and are able to cast the “True Strike” spell. Bounty Hunter: You gain proficiency in the Investigation skill

You gain proficiency in the Investigation skill Keeper of the Veil: You gain proficiency in the Arcana skill and can cast the “Protection from Good and Evil” spell

Natural Explorer

Like the Favored Enemy Action, The Ranger Natural Explorer action allows you to choose from five distinct abilities that grant you different advantages on the battlefield. You can gain resistance or proficiency in certain skills.

Wasteland Wanderer – Fire: You become immune to fire damage

You become immune to fire damage Wasteland Wanderer – Poison: You become immune to poison damage

You become immune to poison damage Wasteland Wanderer – Cold: You become immune to cold damage

You become immune to cold damage Urban Tracker: You gain proficiency in the Sleight of Hand skill

Beast Tamer: You can cast the ‘Find Familiar” spell, without depleting your spell slot

Fighting Style

The Ranger Class in Baldur’s Gate 3 can choose from one of four Fighting Styles. Since the Ranger is effective in both long-range and close-quarters combat, the choices reflect that versatility.

Defense: When choosing the Defense route, your character receives +1 to their Armor Class. This makes them more durable in battle and prevents them from taking damage.

Archery: Choosing the Archery Fighting Style gives your character a +2 bonus to your attack rolls when using ranged weapons.

Dueling: When you choose the Dueling Fight Style, you are granted +2 bonus to your attack rolls as long as you’re holding a weapon in one hand and your off-hand has no weapons.

Two-Weapon Fighting Style: This Fighting Style lets you add your ability modifier to the damage of your second attack.

Proficiencies

The Ranger class is able to wield a wide variety of different gear in Baldur’s Gate 3. Rangers are proficient in simple and martial weapons, allowing them to wield pretty much all weapons in the game. On the armor side, Rangers are able to use light and medium armor only, in addition to shields.

This makes up the majority of the available armor in Baldur’s Gate 3, so you won’t be missing out on much. The ranger also gains saving throw proficiencies in dexterity and strength.

Ranger Subclasses

The Ranger Class features three distinct subclasses, each giving you access to a robust suite of unique and exciting abilities, traits, and features. It is important to note that subclasses for the Ranger Class come into play after you hit level 3.

Gloom Stalker

The Gloom Stalker subclass gives you a number of exciting abilities to stalk your enemies and take them out swiftly. Apart from a Disguise ability that allows you to completely change your appearance, you can also become invisible if you haven’t been spotted by enemies. Additionally, you can gain the ability to see up to 24 meters in the dark.

You’ll stay hidden from your enemies as long as you’re in the shadows and pass your stealth checks. Lastly, the Gloom Stalker subclass grants you an additional three points in the initiative stat and increases your speed by 3 meters in addition to granting you an attack that deals 1d8 damage.

Hunter

The Hunter Subclass allows you to specialize in fighting a specific set of threats. Here you can go one of three routes. Horde Breaker allows you to attack two creatures back to back in the same turn, granted they’re standing close together. Giant Killer on the other hand allows you to use your reaction to make a melee attack against a Large creature. And finally, Colossus Slayer grants you the ability to deal an additional 1d8 damage, once per turn, if the target is below its max HP.

Beast Master

The Beast Master Subclass gives you the ability to command an animal companion that accompanies you on your adventures and quests and also fights alongside you.