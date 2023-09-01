Baldur’s Gate 3 Counting House Vault Puzzle Solution

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lower City is saturated with many traps and puzzles, such as the Counting House Vault Puzzle, which offers players considerable loot. Unlike other puzzles that offer rewards, the BG3 Counting House Vault Puzzle has someone special behind the doors.

That is Minsc, Jaheira’s Old friend from the previous part. You must open this vault by stepping on the number tiles to meet and recruit Minsc to your team.

BG3 The Counting House Vault location

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Counting House Vault Puzzle is located south of Lower City. These are the exact coordinates of the Counting House Vault Puzzle (-98, -148).

How to enter the Counting House

At the Counting House, you have to talk with the Head Clerk Meadhoney. He will allow you to pass the entrance after doing the Intimidation, Persuasion, and Deception checks.

BG3 Counting House Vault Puzzle door will appear after that, and to unlock it, you have to put a correct 4-digit code on the number pad on the floor.

Getting the 4-digit code

You will get the code of the Counting House Vault in the Head Banker’s Office, which is on the 2nd floor. The area is protected, so use Astarion with the Greater Invisibility spell and lockpick the door. Inside the office is a book where you will learn about the event in the year 1356. That is the code.

Unlocking the Counting House Vault

After getting the code, head back to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Counting House Vault Puzzle. Make sure you are ungrouped. Don’t step on the wrong plate; otherwise, you must do it again.

First, step on the top left plate marked with 1. Then, step onto the top right plate. Then, step onto the middle plate marked with 3 and the adjacent right plate. This will open the BG3 Counting House Vault Puzzle, and you can enter to meet old comrade Minsc.