Where To Find And Use Adamantine Forge In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Adamantine Forge is an excellent place in Baldur’s Gate 3 to create weapons of the rarity named “Adamantine.” This class of weapons is known for the extremities that they offer in their stats. To craft these weapons, you must locate the Adamantine Forge. This is a hideous place, but do not worry; we have you covered for this!

Adamantine Forge location in BG3

After completing several Underdark quests, you will progress to Grymforge to get Baldur’s Gate 3 Adamantine Forge.

From there, you can advance to The Adamantine Forge. To get to the forge, you have two ways. Both of the methods will converge to the Ancient Forge waypoint. One requires solving a puzzle-minded placement of platform, while the other requires dealing with annoying Duergars.

Talking to Deep Rothe

Proceed north of Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3, as you will find a key indicating rubble on your way on your map. You have to get rid of the rubble. To do so, you can talk to the Deep Rothe. It would be best if you convinced him to fight against his master and free himself of his master’s command.

After he gets freed, you can ask him to clear the rubble, which he will do. Proceed further into the pathway; you will encounter multiple traps and must aid yourself in defending from those.

Soon you will see a ladder; use it to reach a platform where you will find two levers. These will help you to bring the platform down to make way.

However, the path to the Ancient forge in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a bit complex as you have to use the two levers to form different platform selections to aid you in getting to the ancient forge. This is a sort of riddle that you have to work your way around and solve it.

It will be a simultaneous approach to get there as one of your characters will be at the lever-swapping position and one of them at the platform.

After this, You can discover the waypoint of the ancient forge. Then all you have to do is take the partial stairway located southeast and jump across the patch of rocks to get to the forge. You will find the Mithral ore to the left of the staircase, where you must fight many enemies to get it. You can get any mould in the pathway; these are all you need to operate the forge.

Through the main Gate

For this method, you must first defeat the Duergar Intruders in the Avenge Glut’s Circle quest. To defeat the Duergar intruders, you must explore the territory, find them, and kill them individually. The Duergar can summon more troops, making it a hassle but manageable.

After you have defeated the Duergar, you will find a dead Drow with some informational reading material lying with him. Once you access that information, you will learn about the Adamantine Forge in BG3 and how to get there.

Navigate to Decrepit Village and access the boat; it will take you to Grymforge. After you reach there, take the stairs and proceed straight until you find a log that takes you to the left towards a rocky edge.

There you have to jump across another rock platform and take the splint mould as it will help you form your Adamantine rarity weapon, and then if you take the stairs to the right, you will find the Ancient Forge waypoint.

Then head southeast towards the stairs, and you will find the Adamantine Forge. Moreover, to the right of the damaged stairs, you will again see the mithral ore rock you must destroy to get the ore.

How to use the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

Just jump on the Adamantine Forge in BG3 and navigate to the center of it. You will find a rectangular-shaped container named the mould chamber, open it and insert any one of the moulds that you would want to be used.

Then move towards the circular-shaped container named crucible and insert your mithral ore inside it. If you explore the forge, you will find a mould lever, a Forge lever, and a lava valve. Before you proceed further, distribute your party members amongst these three important places. They will help you in your task that is yet to come.

As soon as you pour the lava into the forge, you will find a Giant boss you will have to fight, which shows no weakness upon inspection.

Getting the Adamantine Weapon

To get your hands on the Adamantine Weapon in BG3, you must defeat the Giant Boss inside the Adamantine Forge. You can begin the fight with Giant by just striking him. Use your character that is on the mould lever to strike him with any weapon. When you do so, this will provoke the giant, and it will come towards you.

As soon as he comes near you and reaches the center of the forge. Use your other character to pull the Forge lever. This will punish the giant with a blow of a big hammer onto him and will damage him significantly. Repeat this process a couple of times to make sure he is dead.

After this, the enemy will be defeated, and you can collect your weapon from the forge. You can see that it has an Adamantine rarity in Baldur’s Gate 3.