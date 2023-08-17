How To Get To The Moonrise Towers In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to venture to the most adventurous and exciting places. One such place in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Moonrise Towers, which you can access at the end of Act 2. This mysterious location contains all the answers regarding the Mind Flayer tadpole in BG3.

The journey towards it starts after rescuing the Druid Halsin. The path leading to the Moonrise Towers is dangerous due to the traps and magic. Therefore it is advised to start this journey after reaching Level 5. That said, let us look into the location of these treacherous towers.

Moonrise Towers location in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Moonrise Towers are beyond the Shadow Cursed Lands, southwest of the Last Light Inn and west of Elturel.

You can get to this fortified building in two ways; both are equally dangerous. You can choose the Overland route, where you go to the Moonrise Towers through a Mountain Pass. Or you can venture through the Underdark till you reach the Grymforge and the Last Light Inn.

Out of these two routes, the former is faster, but the latter gives you a better chance of exploring. Both of these routes lead you to the Shadow Cursed Lands in BG3 and are explained in detail as follows:

Travel through the Mountain Pass

If you travel through the Overland in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must go to the Mountain Pass. But before that, ensure you have the Spider’s Lute. The Spider’s Lute is an item you can obtain from Minthara. After that, you can give it to an NPC, who will guide you to the Moonrise Towers.

To get this item from Minthara, you can seek her approval, romance her, and then make her give it to you. You can simply kill and take it from her as well.

Once you have your hands on the Spider’s Lute, head east of the Goblin Camp. Then move along the stone bridge west of the Githyanki Patrol. This path will lead you to the Rosymorn Monastery Trail that continues northwest till you reach the Shadow-Cursed lands.

Here you will meet an NPC, Kar’niss, who will serve as your beacon through the Shadow Cursed lands and lead you into the Moonrise Towers through the effects of his Moonlantern. You have to show the Spider’s Lute to him so he realizes that Minthara sent you.

There is no need to worry if you have killed Minthara to get the Spider’s Lute, as Kar’niss. After he is done playing the Spider’s Lute, he will take his Moonlantern out and lead you out of the Shadow Cursed Lands and to your destination in BG3, the Moonrise Towers.

Travel through the Underdark

If you travel through the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must complete many quests and fight off enemies before you reach the Moonrise Towers. While traveling through the Underdark, your first aim is to make your way to the Grymforge.

To do this, you can go to the Shattered Sanctum and solve the Moon Puzzle by rotating the plates. You can also travel through Auntie Ethel’s portal in her lair. This will lead you to many quests you can play through if you want to explore. Eventually, you will be led to a ship that will take you to Grymforge, a place filled with brutal enemies.

Once in Grymforge, you can go around and explore or fight off the enemies there. But none of it is necessary to reach the Shadow Cursed Lands. You just have to find the elevator in Grymforge that will lead you there, and then you can make your way to the Moonrise Towers.

However, one more step before reaching your destination will be meeting the Harpers and going to the Last Light Inn.

From the Last Light Inn in BG3, you will go to Reithwin Town through its waypoint and head southeast until you reach a bridge leading to the towers.