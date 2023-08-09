Baldur’s Gate 3 Alfira Location: How To Help The Bard Finish Her Song

Alfira is one of the NPCs you will encounter at Druid Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3. She belongs to the Tiefling race and finding Baldur’s Gate 3 Alfira location is important in completing a side quest, inspiring the bard to not give up and finish her song.

Where to find Alfira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Finding Alfira in BG3 is not difficult at all because she can be spotted singing in the open air at the Druid circle in Emerald Grove. You can Fast Travel to the Emerald Grove Environs waypoint to reach the Sacred Pool. Once there, take the straight path ahead passing by the pool.

From the point where the path diverges into two, take the left one climbing up the slope and heading to the South. On this path, you will encounter Alfira shortly.

How to inspire Alfira to complete her song

To provide adequate inspiration to Alfira to complete her song, you need to be gentle and polite with her. Upon having the first choice of options while talking to her, choose the option “Stay Silent and Listen”. Followed by this you need to select “Are you all right?” for the second choice.

After that, you can choose the option which involves extending your help to let her finish the song.

Depending on what choices you make during the goblin invasion after talking to Minthara at the Goblin Camp, Alfira can potentially die. This way you will be able to pick up her lute and use it if you are proficient with musical instruments.