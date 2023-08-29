Baldur’s Gate 3 Ansur The Dragon Boss Guide

Ansur the Dragon is a late-game boss in the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress in Baldur’s Gate 3. He is one of the Baldur’s Gate 3 heroes who protected the realm, but now he has turned against you and the emperor upon meeting.

Defeating him is much harder, especially if you don’t have general information about the dragon. But worry not, as I’m here to help you find and defeat this boss in BG3.

Where to find Ansur the Dragon

Ansur the Dragon is in the Dragon’s Sanctum in Wyrm’s Rock Fortress Prison in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3. Getting to the Dragon’s Sanctum is a lot of work itself. It requires you to solve a lot of puzzles.

Here are the things you need to do before reaching the Dragon’s Sanctum:

Find the hidden passage in Wyrm’s Rock.

Solve Chamber of Justice Puzzle

Solve Chamber of Strategy Puzzle

Fight enemies in the Chamber of Courage

Solve Chamber of Insight Puzzle

After that, you will reach the Dragon’s Sanctum, and after hearing from the Statue of Balduran, the door will open, and you can find Ansur the Dragon in BG3 there.

Ansur the Dragon dialogue options

You will see a skeleton of Ansur the Dragon lying on the floor. The dragon will capture your body when you go near it and talk through you. A cutscene will appear in which you will learn about Ansur’s background in BG3.

You have to choose the following dialogues to continue:

Ansur: “Answer me, Faessi. Why have you come?”

Choose: I never shy away from a challenge.

Then, you will see the emperor will appear and talk to Ansur.

Wyll: “Balduran!. No, I don’t believe it.”

Choose: You two know each other?

Ansur: “And now, you bring your thrall before me. How far has the great Balduran Fallen?”

Choose: Answer the question Mind Flayer. You owe it to both of us.

After this, Ansur will be awakened, and the fight will start.

How to defeat Ansur the Dragon in Baldur’s Gate 3

Do a long rest before the fight and have the best-ranged weapons. Melee weapons will be ineffective, so it is better not to carry them. Ansur is a level 17 boss with an HP of 400, which is massive. You must last longer in combat, pull good strategy, and deliver good damage to defeat Ansur in BG3.

The party composition we recommend is using Talak, Shadowheart, Astarion, and Gale. Talak will be suitable for dealing with the dragon in the frontline, and he will be the primary damage dealer.

Shadow heart will be used for healing. Although Astarion’s attacks are weak, his ranger ability will be beneficial. Lastly, wizardry powers of Gale will be used for attack and defense.

Ansur also has its Water Myrmidons and Elemental minions along with him. It’s better not to engage with them and focus all your attacks on Ansur. Your party position also matters a lot. Place your party around Ansur so not all party members will be severely damaged by Ansur in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Lightning attacks will also be ineffective here as Ansur can absorb them. Most of your fight will rely on Ranged Weapons. The best one is to use the Arrow of Dragon Slaying. Focus on doing the most damage every turn.

Ansur uses Attack of Opportunity and releases AoE attacks affecting the entire arena. Gale’s Globe of Invulnerability spell can protect you by creating a barrier for these moments.

Ansur the Dragon rewards and loot

After you defeat Ansur the Dragon in BG3, he will drop the following items: